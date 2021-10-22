Tales of Arise Arte Canceller Mod Improves Combat Considerably

A new Tales of Arise mod that has been released online today improves combat considerably.

The Arte Canceller mod makes it possible to cancel Artes into other Artes, jump, or dodge at any point during the animation. While this could potentially break difficulty, it makes combat feel more responsive and ultimately more fun, allowing players to come up with new combos not normally possible, as showcased by Cyane in the video below.

The Arte Canceller Mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Tales of Arise is the latest entry in the long-running series by Bandai Namco. While the game does have a few flaws, it is among the best JRPG released in recent times, as I highlighted in my review.

With its engaging story, dark atmosphere, charming characters, and excellent combat, Tales of Arise provides an experience that feels both new and familiar at the same time, making for a game that both long-time fans and newcomers will enjoy. While the excessive linearity and the removal of multiplayer will disappoint some, the pros far outweigh the cons, making Tales of Arise one of the best entries in the series to date.

Tales of Arise is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.