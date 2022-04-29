Tales of Arise Has Reached 2 Million Copies Sold, Bandai Namco Confirms

Tales of Arise sold 2 million copies since its launch in September 2021, Bandai Namco confirmed.

The game reaching this new major milestone has been confirmed on the series' official Twitter profile, where celebratory artwork has also been shared.

We’re celebrating a new major milestone today, as #TalesofArise has reached 2 million copies sold! 🥳 We are so grateful for your precious support. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/mUWJH1t0wv — Tales of Arise (@TalesofSeries) April 28, 2022

The amazing success Tales of Arise has been enjoying since its release is totally justified, as it is one of the best entries in the series and one of the best JRPGs released in recent times, as I highlighted in my review.

Being faithful while managing to innovate some of the series' staples is Tales of Arise's greatest achievement. Although it's only the combat mechanics that do feel different, Bandai Namco has done a terrific job addressing some of the criticism of previous entries in the series, laying a solid groundwork for future innovations. At the end of the day, Tales of Arise may not be the best entry in the series, but it gets quite close to it.

Tales of Arise is now out on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.