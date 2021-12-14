Tales of Arise 1.04 Update Introduces Old-Gen to New-Gen Save File Transfer, Support for New DLC, Stability Improvements and More

A new Tales of Arise update has gone live on PC and consoles today, introducing a new feature on PlayStation 4, support for new DLC, and more.

The 1.04 update finally adds a PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S save file transfer feature, finally letting users upgrade to the current-generation versions without having to start the game from the beginning. The update also adds support for the new Hootle Doll Pack DLC and brings general stability and performance improvements and some unspecified minor bug fixes.

Elden Ring Story Trailer Doles Out a Heavy Dose of George R.R. Martin Lore

Tales of Arise is the latest entry in the series, and one of the best JRPG released this year, thanks to its charming characters, great atmosphere, and excellent combat. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review.

With its engaging story, dark atmosphere, charming characters, and excellent combat, Tales of Arise provides an experience that feels both new and familiar at the same time, making for a game that both long-time fans and newcomers will enjoy. While the excessive linearity and the removal of multiplayer will disappoint some, the pros far outweigh the cons, making Tales of Arise one of the best entries in the series to date.

Tales of Arise is now out on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.