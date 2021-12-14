Tales of Arise 1.04 Update Introduces Old-Gen to New-Gen Save File Transfer, Support for New DLC, Stability Improvements and More
A new Tales of Arise update has gone live on PC and consoles today, introducing a new feature on PlayStation 4, support for new DLC, and more.
The 1.04 update finally adds a PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S save file transfer feature, finally letting users upgrade to the current-generation versions without having to start the game from the beginning. The update also adds support for the new Hootle Doll Pack DLC and brings general stability and performance improvements and some unspecified minor bug fixes.
Tales of Arise is the latest entry in the series, and one of the best JRPG released this year, thanks to its charming characters, great atmosphere, and excellent combat. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review.
Tales of Arise is now out on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Explore a world that feels alive:
Explore the world of Dahna, where a mix of unique, natural environments change in appearance based on the time of day. Climb over the rocky terrain, swim in rivers, gather around the campfire, cook food, head to the next town, defeat the master of an alien planet, and liberate the people!
Stylish action and battles:
Through the new system “Boost Strike”, you can now chain combos of powerful attacks together with your party members. Chain Artes, Boost Attacks, and Boost Strike combos to take down your enemies!
