Take-Two CEO Talks Microsoft Activision Deal; Will Result in Two Powerful Leading Entertainment Companies With Take-Two Being One of Them

According to Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, the mega-deal between Microsoft and Activision will have both benefits, and likely, detriments as well.

That’s what the executive told investors during the publisher’s most-recent earnings for the 3rd quarter of FY2022. A lot has been said and written about Microsoft’s planned acquisition of publisher Activision-Blizzard, and during Take-Two’s investor Q&A, Zelnick was asked about the competitive landscape when it comes to gaming subscription plans if the deal between both companies goes through.

According to Zelnick, the deal on hand will result in two very powerful industry-leading companies, with Take-Two still being one of them.

“I think assuming the Microsoft acquisition of Activision closes”, Zelnick said. “That means they will be really two very powerful leading pure-play interactive entertainment companies and we will be one of them.”

The CEO added that Activision joining Microsoft will have benefits when it comes to marketing and attracting talent. Then again, it’s likely that the deal will also have some disadvantages for the publisher.

“And I think that that probably means there are some advantages in terms of attracting talent and being able to invest in really great experiences and to market them powerfully. At the same time, a platform enterprise having an even more robust product slate, there will be benefits. And again, perhaps, there will be some detriments.”

Zelnick continued, “I think we are very focused on that which we can control and we tend not spend a lot of time worrying about things that are out of our control, what’s within our control is making hits. And as long as we maintain our approach, which is try to be the most creative, the most innovative and the most efficient company in the business, as long as we focus mightily on quality, we do well. And if we have a lapse, if we miss a step, if we divert our attention from that strategy, we don’t do as well. So we have our work cut out for us and we are focused on that work.”

The deal between Microsoft and Activision is expected to close sometime next year and is being handled by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

News Source: Via