Tactics Ogre: Reborn Early Comparison Highlights Redrawn Sprites and Backgrounds

Francesco De Meo
Jul 28, 2022
Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Tactics Ogre: Reborn doesn't look all that different from the PSP version at first glance, but some early comparison screenshots highlight how sprites and backgrounds have been redrawn for the new release.

ResetEra forums member Dreamboum shared some animated GIFs that compare the PSP release played on an emulator with the screenshots shared on the game's PlayStation Store listing a while back. The comparison highlights how both character sprites and backgrounds have additional details, such as Lanselot's sword, which suggests that they have been redrawn and not simply upscaled and filtered. You can check out the user's comparison animated GIFs on ResetEra.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Sony’s Interest in Square Enix Might Explain Western Studios Sale, Says Eidos Montréal Founder

Visual improvements aren't the only enhancements Tactics Ogre: Reborn will feature over the original and the PSP release, according to a leaked description. The leveling system of the PSP version, which was tied to classes rather than individual characters, will be changed, battles will be faster, and controls and UI will be improved for a smoother experience.

-The class-wide level management system used in Tactics Ogre (2010) has changed to a unit-by-unit level system. Theorycraft your way through endless combinations of classes, equipment, skills, and magic.

-Enjoy numerous playability improvements, such as a quicker pace of battle, auto save, and a complete overhaul to the controls and UI to make it easier to get into the game than ever.

-The unparalleled details of the characters and backgrounds from the original Tactics Ogre (1995) have been painstakingly recreated in high definition.

-The cutscenes are fully voiced in English and Japanese, and all of the music has been rerecorded with live performances! The voices bring new life to the complex motivations of the characters that make up the factions and shifting political alliances of this epic story.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is rumored to release on November 11th on PlayStation consoles. We will let you know when the game launches as soon as an official announcement is made, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

