Tachyum’s Prodigy CPU Specs Unveiled: 5nm Universal Processors With Up To 128 Cores, 5.7 GHz Clocks, 16-Channel DDR5-7200 Memory Support & 950W TDP

If there's one word to describe Tachyum's Prodigy CPUs which feature a universal processor design, that would be insanity. Initially announced all the way back in 2018, the CPUs are now nearing their launch as the company has listed several Prodigy SKUs and beginning to take pre-orders for evaluation kits.

The Tachyum Prodigy CPUs utilize a universal processor design which means that they can execute CPU, GPU, and TPU tasks on the same chip, saving costs over competing products and also offering really high-performance.

The company aims to tackle all three chip giants, AMD, Intel & NVIDIA with its Prodigy lineup and in their presentations, Tachyum has estimated a 4x performance uplift over Intel's Xeon CPUs, on the HPC front, a 3x increase over NVIDIA's H100 and a 6x increase in raw performance in AI & inference workloads. The chips are also said to offer over 10x the performance of its competitor's systems at the same power. Some of the main features of the CPUs include:

128 high-performance unified 64-bit cores running up to 5.7 GHz

16 DDR5 memory controllers

64 PCIe 5.0 lanes

Multiprocessor support for 4-socket and 2-socket platforms

Rack solutions for both air-cooled and liquid-cooled data centers

SPECrate 2017 Integer performance of around 4x Intel 8380 and around 3x AMD 7763HPC

Double-Precision Floating-Point performance is 3x NVIDIA H100

AI FP8 performance is 6x NVIDIA H100

Tachyum has now released the initial specs of its Prodigy lineup which will scale from the low-power T8232-LP 32 Core CPU at 180W TDP, all the way up to the flagship T16128-AIX, which features a total of 128 cores. All 128 cores on the flagship CPU are clocked at 5.7 GHz plus, AI customers will be getting up to 16 memory channels, supporting up to 32 TB (64 DIMMs) of DDR5-7200. The processor will also rock 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes and will come in a 950W TDP package.

The rest of the CPUs that Tachyum will offer are listed in the specs sheet below:

Cores Clock Memory PCIe TDP Market Segment Prodigy T16128-AIX 128 5,7 GHz 16x DDR5-7200 Gen5 x64 950W Highend AI/HPC Prodigy T16128-AIM 128 4,5 GHz 16x DDR5-7200 Gen5 x64 700W Midrange AI/HPC Prodigy T16128-AIE 128 4,0 GHz 16x DDR5-7200 Gen5 x64 600W Entry AI/HPC Prodigy T16128-HT 128 4,5 GHz 16x DDR5-6400 Gen5 x64 300W Throughput Prodigy T864-HS 64 5,7 GHz 8x DDR5-6400 Gen5 x32 300W Speed Prodigy T864-HT 64 4,5 GHz 8x DDR5-6400 Gen5 x32 300W Efficiency Prodigy T832-HS 32 5,7 GHz 8x DDR5-6400 Gen5 x32 300W Entry Level Prodigy T832-LP 32 3,2 GHz 8x DDR5-4800 Gen5 x32 180W Low Power

Now that's just one chip and Tachyum will allow full hardware coherency that supports 2 and 4-socket systems. So that's up to 512 cores and 3600W of power from four Progidy T16128-AIX tier processors. All chips are fabricated on TSMC's 5nm (N5P) process node which is a slightly optimized variant of the standard 5nm (N5) node and run native and x86, Arm, and RISC-V binaries. As for HPC and AI-specific features, the Tachyum Prodigy lineup includes:

2 x 1024-bit Vector Units Per Core

4096-bit Matrix Processors Per Core

FP64, FP32, TF32, BF16, Int8, FP8, TAI Data Types

Sparse Data Types Optimizes Efficiency

Quantization Support Using Low Precision Data Types

Scatter/Gather for efficiently storing and loading matrices









Tachyum also provides some preliminary performance estimates against Intel Ice Lake, NVIDIA Hopper / Grace HPC chips, and AMD Milan CPUs. The company claims up to a 4x SPECrate 2017 Integer and 30x Raw Floating Point performance (FP64) increase versus the competition. Hopper H100 from NVIDIA is the main chip that Tachyum seems to have its eyes set upon as it's used in several comparative tests.

While the Prodigy T16128-AIX offers around 90 TFLOPs of FP64 perf (with sparsity). The company uses an Air-cooled Prodigy rack which is estimated to deliver up to 6.2 PetaFlops of HPC FP64 horsepower versus an NVIDIA H100 DGX POD rack which offers 960 TFLOPs of FP64 HPC performance. The liquid-cooled Prodigy which can sustain higher-end chips should offer over double the performance at 12.9 PetaFLOPs.

Tachyum expects the first Prodigy ships to start sampling later this year with volume production expected in the first half of 2023. The next-gen upgrade to Prodigy, known as Prodigy 2 is also listed in Tachyum's roadmap and will be offering a new 3nm architecture with even more cores, higher memory bandwidth, PCIe 6.0 + CXL support, and enhanced connectivity. Sampling on that should begin by the second half of 2024.

