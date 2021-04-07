T-Mobile Introduces 5G Home Internet; Experience No Data Limitations for $60 a Month

T-Mobile was reportedly working on bringing 5G connectivity to households, and thanks to the latest announcement from the carrier, that plan has come to fruition. 5G home internet has officially launched for millions of customers, and for $60 a month, you can experience blazing-fast speeds from the comfort of your lounge or even bedroom.

According to T-Mobile, Its Latest 5G Home Internet Service Is Built on the Mid-Band Spectrum, so Coverage Will Likely Not Be a Problem

The press release details reveal that the latest service will be provided to around 30 million households starting today, and since the 5G home internet will run on the mid-band spectrum, even rural areas will have access to it.

“T-Mobile Home Internet launches today with more than 30 million households eligible, making T-Mobile one of the largest broadband providers in the entire country by service area — on its first day of service. That’s already more homes than Verizon hopes to cover by the end of 2023. The issue of affordable, reliable broadband is particularly acute in rural America, where a quarter of all households don’t have access to ANY high-speed broadband. And nearly 40 percent of households that do have access live in areas with only one provider, which means no competition. That’s why T-Mobile made sure nearly 10 million of the households eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet today are in rural America, with plans to continue to expand access. T-Mobile Home Internet access in rural communities is possible because the Un-carrier’s 5G network isn’t just America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. It’s also America’s biggest RURAL 5G network — by a LOT. T-Mobile’s 5G network spans 1.6 million square miles, with 1.45 million of that coverage in small town America. That’s nearly 5x larger than Verizon and more than double AT&T. This means the Un-carrier is delivering choice and competition to rural areas that have been underserved for far too long.”

For $60 a month, T-Mobile claims that customers will not have to pay additional taxes or fees. They also will not be required to pay for any equipment or contractual bills. Users can expect average speeds to hover around the 100Mbps mark, with T-Mobile stating that data is unlimited for users. All you have to do is find out if coverage is available in your area. The service will then ship a 5G-capable gateway to your house. You can set it up shortly after, and you will be off to the races.

Sounds simple enough. So which one of you will opt for T-Mobile’s latest 5G home internet service. Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: T-Mobile