Survival-Horror Maid of Sker Coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One This June

The first-person survival-horror game Maid of Sker will be released next month on PC and consoles.

Wales Interactive confirmed that the game will be released on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in June 2020. Maid of Sker will also hit the Nintendo Switch in October 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Unsurprising 18+ Rating In Brazil

A new trailer has also been released, and you can check it out below.

Discover multiple story endings through exploration, a sound-based AI system and no-weapon survival tactics. Set in 1898 and inspired by the haunting Welsh tale of Elisabeth Williams, this is a story of a family empire driven by torture, slavery, piracy and a supernatural mystery that suffocates the grounds of the hotel.

Maid of Sker will feature a story inspired by Welsh folklore, realistic visuals, and a 3D sound-based AI system upon which many of the gameplay mechanics will be based.

Features 3D sound-based AI system as the core survival mechanic.

A chilling story inspired by Welsh folklore fusing psychological, gothic and British horror.

Realistic visuals featuring 4k uncapped on PC and enhancements on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Re-imagining of famous Welsh hymns Calon Lân (A Pure Heart), Suo-Gân (Welsh Lullaby) and Ar Hyd Y Nos (All Through the Night) from the spine-chilling voice of Tia Kalmaru.

Maid of Sker launches on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One in June. The game will release on Nintendo Switch later this year in October.