SurfShark VPN Subscriptions Are Up For Massive Discount Offers For A Few Days – Avail Now
VPN is a blessing and you can’t deny the beauty of it anymore. With a good VPN you can get unrestricted access to websites without giving away your location and IP address. However, VPNs can get pretty pricey so it is always great to be on the lookout for good deals. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the subscriptions of SurfShark VPN. The offers will expire soon, so avail it as soon as you can. You will not regret making this investment!
SurfShark VPN Features
With this amazing VPN you will be able to sidestep restrictions on any website and you can do this without compromising your internet speeds. It also comes with military grade AES-256-GCM encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols. It has a strict no logging policy so all your data stays private. Here are highlights of what the SurfShark VPN has in store for you:
- Browse securely, even on public WiFi, w/ AES-256-GCM encryption
- Surf restriction-free w/ unlimited data & bandwidth on unlimited devices
- CleanWeb™ feature blocks ads, trackers & malware while you browse
- Access 1200+ servers in 61 countries worldwide
- Protect your true IP from websites w/ WebRTC protection
- Mitigate risks w/ IPv6 leak protection, kill switch & Zero-knowledge DNS
- Enjoy content faster w/ optimized online content viewing & torrent-friendly servers
- Evade geo-restrictions & access your favorite sites anywhere
- Browse w/ peace of mind thanks to a strict no-logging policy
System Requirements
- Google Chrome: 25 or later
- Firefox: 57 or later
- Windows 7 or later
- Android 5.0 or later
- iOS 9.0 or later
Important Details
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Unlimited number of devices and simultaneous connections
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Bypasses geo-restrictions
- Access to 1200+ servers in 61 countries
- CleanWeb feature blocks ads, trackers, and malware
- Kill switch feature
- Based in the British Virgin Islands
- Not based in a "14 Eyes" or "Enemy of the Internet Country"
- Torrent-friendly servers
- 24/7 customer service
- IP address masking
- Zero-knowledge DNS
- IPV6 leak protection
- WebRTC protection
Original Price SurfShark VPN Subscription:
2-Years: $290 I 3-Years: $430 I 4-Years: $580
Wccftech Discount Price SurfShark VPN:
2-Years: $111.99 I 3-Years: $83.99 I 4-Years: $99
