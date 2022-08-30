Menu
Company

Surface Pro 9 to Ship With an ARM Chip, Could Be Based on Qualcomm’s Latest SoC for Windows Notebooks

Omar Sohail
Aug 30, 2022
Surface Pro 9 to Ship With an ARM Chip, Could Be Based on Qualcomm’s Latest SoC for Windows Notebooks

Microsoft is reportedly planning to merge its Surface Pro series into a single product line. Currently, we have the Surface Pro X, which is powered by an ARM chip, and the regular Surface Pro, featuring an Intel CPU. By bringing both families together, consumers will be greeted with a future model rumored to be called the Surface Pro 9 that will tout both ARM and Intel flavors.

Surface Pro 9 With ARM SoC Could Ship With a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, but With Slight Changes

The latest rumor comes from Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, who claims that he has heard from his sources about Microsoft making the Surface Pro 9 available in two processor variants. It is strange to hear that the company is not providing an AMD option for customers, given that the latter is churning out more power-efficient CPUs than Intel in the laptop and 2-in-1 space, but it is possible that updated AMD chips are reserved for the Surface Laptop series.

Related StoryAbdullah Saad
Buy Office And Windows Licenses From $6.14 During Keysfan Software Sale!

As for which silicon the ARM version of the Surface Pro 9 will be equipped with, assuming that the launch happens before Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Summit, it will likely be the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. Microsoft will probably rename it the SQ3 while bringing some minor changes to it, such as varying CPU and GPU clock speeds. Currently, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 only powers the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s. In terms of performance, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset for Windows notebooks fails to beat the M1, let alone the M2.

Regardless, performance is decent for an ARM-powered Windows machine, though looking at Apple, we would like to see Qualcomm getting a little more serious in this category. Then comes the level of optimizations, and there needs to be plenty of it for customers to even show an iota of interest in the Surface Pro 9. We may get 5G connectivity with the new model, but other info, like design changes, are currently unknown to us.

Regarding the launch period, Microsoft could host an event in October, so we will keep our eyes open and reminders on our phones for future updates, so stay tuned.

News Source: Windows Central

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order