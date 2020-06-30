Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 8.0.0 Released; ARMS Fighter Min Min Available Now via Fighter Pass Vol. 2

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 8.0.0 has been released for the Nintendo Switch and we’ve got you covered with release notes.

The latest Super Smash update packs some changes to Spirits in offline mode alongside fixes to improve the gameplay experience. In addition, the update offers support for the newly introduced ARMS Ramen fighter Min Min. On top of that, various new outfits and wigs are now available as paid DLC.

Min Min from the ARMS™ game is coming to the Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate game as a new playable fighter! This iconic fighter is the first fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol 2 DLC. Spring into action using the Ramram, Megawatt, and Dragon ARMS to keep your opponents at bay, distance is the key! Challenger Pack 6 also includes a new stage, Spring Stadium.

Last but not least, update 8.0.0 features fighter adjustments aplenty. Due to these adjustments being quite extensive, we recommend to check out all the changes right here - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update Ver. 8.0.0 - Fighter Adjustments.

Down below you’ll find the official release notes for Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 8.0.0.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 8.0.0 Release Notes (June 29th) Offline You can now begin a spirit battle rematch at any time via Spirits → Collection → Inventory → Spirit List → Fight. The score will also be recorded.

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Master Mummy Mechanica Byte & Barq Kid Cobra Helix Max Brass

General The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Min Min Challenger Pack Ninjara Wig + Outfit Callie Wig + Outfit Marie Wig + Outfit Vault Boy Mask + Vault 111 Jumpsuit Heihachi Wig + Outfit

You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).

Game balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is available now globally for the Nintendo Switch. The popular brawler was released for Nintendo's hybrid platform back in December of 2018.