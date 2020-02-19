Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 Will Be The Final DLC; Series’ Future Still Uncertain

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is set to receive additional DLC characters that will be part of the Fighter Pass 2, and it seems like they will be the final piece of DLC coming to the popular Nintendo Switch exclusive.

On the latest issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu, Smash series creator Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that the game's development will be done following the Fighter Pass 2. This is not exactly surprising, considering the game's development has already gone for much longer than the previous entry in the series.

Masahiro Sakurai also talked about the future following the end of the Smash Ultimate development. The series' future is still uncertain, as both he and Nintendo don't have any plan in place as of now, but Sakurai mentioned how this doesn't mean that the series is done.

The identity of the upcoming Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC character is still unknown. According to a report from earlier this month, Sora from the Kindom Hearts series has been briefly considered for the first Fighter Pass, but Disney Japan did not give the go-ahead to Nintendo. The character, however, still has a chance of coming to the game.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the latest entry in the series developed by Nintendo. The game features the biggest roster ever seen in the series as well as plenty of single-player and multiplayer content.

But you might notice something in this review - a distinct lack of complaints. Well, much of the game is, of course, taken straight from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, including characters, many animations and effects, but that's it. It has so much new and changed that it feels completely distinct from that game, and the handheld form factor is another fantastic plus. Super Smash Bros Ultimate really does include everything Smash of the past has offered and more, but it needs, perhaps, more new stages and costumes. They certainly wouldn't go amiss.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch in all regions.