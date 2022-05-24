Streets of Rage 4 is Now Available on Android and iOS

The popular 2D brawler Streets of Rage 4 is now available on iOS and Android for just $7.99. However, if players want the full experience, they can go ahead and spend $2.99 more and get Mr. X's Nightmare DLC which will bring three new playable characters, a new survival mode with monthly challenges, new weapons, and enemies.

Streets of Rage 4 Feels Like Home on Mobile Devices

Streets of Rage 4 will let players take control of Axel, Blaze, and Adam as they are tasked to restore justice in Wood Oak City. The city is being run down by a new crime organization that has also corrupted the police.

Streets of Rage 4 will feature new battle mechanics, and users will be able to relive the classic era. The game features excellent animations and amazing graphics in hand-drawn and comics-inspired graphics. Players can unlock up to 5 players and will be battling their way through 12 different stages. Here is the official launch trailer.

In addition to that, the game will also feature different modes that will challenge players and their friends. You can choose from Story, Training, and Arcade. The musical score in the game is done by the likes of Olivier Derivière and Yuzo Koshiro. If you want to relive the era of the original games, you can enable the retro pixels as well.

As with most modern mobile games, Streets of Rage 4 has been specifically designed for mobile. Instead of just being a direct port, the game is optimized for mobile screens, and everything ranging from controls, sound, and graphics has been optimized in a way that will allow the mobile gamers to have the most fun.