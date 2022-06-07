Street Fighter 6 Game Face Feature Lets Players Change Facial Expressions on the Versus Screen; Ryu’s New Special Moves Revealed

Street Fighter 6 will come with a new feature that will allow players to change their character's expression on the versus screen.

This new feature, called Game Face Feature, will essentially make the versus screen more interactive, letting players taunt or confuse their opponent with different expressions that can be toggled by pressing the directional buttons.

Capcom Showcase Digital Event Scheduled for June 13th

Show your attitude with the Game Face Feature in #StreetFighter6 by pressing directional buttons during the versus screen. Scowl at your opponent, act all smug, or confuse them with a mixture of rapid emotions! 🎭 https://t.co/TeNl2pTAbd pic.twitter.com/n15Dj50vlZ — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 7, 2022

In other Street Fighter 6 news, Capcom also provided some more information on Ryu, the series protagonist who will come back in the game with a new look. Despite the years, the very first World Warrior still hasn't achieved his goals, but he has gained some dignity, which is reflected by the way he wears the kasaya, which is reminiscent of his master Goken.

"Although Street Fighter 6 occurs after the Street Fighter III series, Ryu still feels that he's "not there yet" - though he seems to have gained some dignity. The way he wears the kasaya (Buddhist robe) is reminiscent of his master, Goken." -Game Director, @takaNakayama pic.twitter.com/yFdzRHsPVp — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 6, 2022

It isn't only Ryu's appearance that will be different in Street Fighter 6, as the character will be able to use new special moves like Hashogeki and Denjin Charge.

Hashogeki and Denjin Charge are new moves that reflect Ryu's continued journey to understand true strength. #StreetFighter6 🥋 pic.twitter.com/rxq6IdcKPn — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 6, 2022

Street Fighter 6 launches sometime in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.