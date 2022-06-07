Street Fighter 6 Game Face Feature Lets Players Change Facial Expressions on the Versus Screen; Ryu’s New Special Moves Revealed
Street Fighter 6 will come with a new feature that will allow players to change their character's expression on the versus screen.
This new feature, called Game Face Feature, will essentially make the versus screen more interactive, letting players taunt or confuse their opponent with different expressions that can be toggled by pressing the directional buttons.
Show your attitude with the Game Face Feature in #StreetFighter6 by pressing directional buttons during the versus screen.
Scowl at your opponent, act all smug, or confuse them with a mixture of rapid emotions!
🎭 https://t.co/TeNl2pTAbd pic.twitter.com/n15Dj50vlZ
— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 7, 2022
In other Street Fighter 6 news, Capcom also provided some more information on Ryu, the series protagonist who will come back in the game with a new look. Despite the years, the very first World Warrior still hasn't achieved his goals, but he has gained some dignity, which is reflected by the way he wears the kasaya, which is reminiscent of his master Goken.
"Although Street Fighter 6 occurs after the Street Fighter III series, Ryu still feels that he's "not there yet" - though he seems to have gained some dignity. The way he wears the kasaya (Buddhist robe) is reminiscent of his master, Goken."
-Game Director, @takaNakayama pic.twitter.com/yFdzRHsPVp
— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 6, 2022
It isn't only Ryu's appearance that will be different in Street Fighter 6, as the character will be able to use new special moves like Hashogeki and Denjin Charge.
Hashogeki and Denjin Charge are new moves that reflect Ryu's continued journey to understand true strength. #StreetFighter6 🥋 pic.twitter.com/rxq6IdcKPn
— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 6, 2022
Street Fighter 6 launches sometime in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
Experience a brand-new era of Street Fighter with stylish mechanics to express your creativity, vibrant characters, and new modes that will reimagine the fighting game experience. Street Fighter 6 is jam-packed with content and more ways to play for everyone – whether you’re new to the fighting game community or been a part of it since Street Fighterreleased in 1987.
Thirty-five years in the making, the Street Fighter series has welcomed fans from all walks of life with different gameplay experiences. From Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, local versus battles, and more (all found within the Fighting Ground), we’re bringing modes present in previous titles – plus two brand-new modes called World Tour and Battle Hub – to Street Fighter 6 to offer an unbeatable gaming experience.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.