Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Workaround Improves Performance

A new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin workaround that has been shared online improves performance considerably at the cost of visual quality.

The new workaround has been shared on the PC Gaming subreddit by MorrisonGamer. The user created Shader Toggles with Special K that can disable visual elements like hair and fur, Soul Burst particles, and more that have a huge impact on performance. The downside is that the game will look even worse than it does, so the trade-off may not be worth it for some.

Final Fantasy 15 had some questionable performance issues at launch, which I wasn't there to see, but I can't speak for it's severity, as I always play it modded, and without messing too much with it, it was a smooth First Playthrough. However...Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin has been an actual monster in terms of performance, and it honestly just...looks worse than FF15, so after Kal's guidance...I decided to tear this game apart. I created Shader Toggles with Special K that can disable a bunch of performance-deteriorating things, like Hair(which the closer you are, the more it eats your FPS), intense particles from Soul Bursting, or a Fur Coat that I found being the culprit to a 3090 tanking to 25 FPS, for example.

I did try the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin workarounds by MorrisonGamer and they indeed improved performance in both cutscenes and gameplay. The game, however, looks quite bad with most of the visual elements disabled, so I suggest only removing the Soul Burst particle effects, considering how often the technique is used in the game.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.