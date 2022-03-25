Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Patch 1.02 Improves Performance and More

A new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin patch is now live on PC and consoles, introducing a number of fixes to the game developed by Team Ninja.

The new patch, patch 1.02, is actually pretty small on all formats, and it seems to introduce various bug fixes and performance improvements, according to the PlayStation 4 version update history. Official patch notes have yet to be shared, so we do not know precisely what has been changed with the patch.

Following Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin patch 1.02 going live, I quickly tested it out in the PC version of the game, and performance does seem to be slightly better. Soul Bursts no longer send the game into slow motion mode at 4K and 1440p resolutions (as long as Ambient Occlusion is turned off), and the framerate generally does feel a little more stable, although dips still happen with multiple enemies on screen.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.