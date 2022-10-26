Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.21 Update Introduces New Features, Balance Changes and More

A new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin update is now live on PC and consoles, introducing new features and balance changes to the game.

The 1.21 update introduces, alongside support for the new DLC Wanderer of the Rift and the new features it brings, such as The Rift Labyrinth and Equipment Fusing, some other new features, such as changes to the Smithy and accessories, which now have levels, to the total amount of equipment that can be held, which has been increased from 500 to 600, the storage capacity, which has been increased from 4000 to 4400 and more.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Version 1.21 Update Information

• New Primary and Side Missions

To access these new missions, you must first complete The Trials of the Dragon King.



• The Rift Labyrinth

The rift labyrinth will present you with a randomized dungeon to explore and conquer.

To access the rift labyrinth, you must first complete The Trials of the Dragon King.



• Equipment Fusing

This feature will be unlocked by progressing through the rift labyrinth.



• Blue Mage

Completing in-game objectives will unlock this new job.



• GILGAMESH Difficulty

To unlock this difficulty, you must first complete The Trials of the Dragon King.

- When playing on GILGAMESH difficulty, enemy levels will be even higher than on previous difficulties. You can also acquire even more powerful items and rewards.

The new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin update also introduces some very interesting balance changes that make combat feel snappier, such as smoother weapon switching, increased recovery speed after guarding and evading, expanded attack links, and more.

Weapon & Attack Adjustments

• Switching between weapon types is now smoother.



• Standard guard, evasion, and other responses for all weapons have been adjusted as follows:

- Increased recovery speed after rolling.

- Increased recovery speed after a successful standard guard.

- Chaining parries is now easier.

- Increased the speed at which you can guard while moving.

- Increased the speed at which you can switch battle sets after a guard, parry, or soul shield.

- Increased the speed at which potions can be used after certain actions, such as parries.

The Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.21 update also tweaks Jobs, Job Affinities, bosses, and more. The full update notes can be found on Square Enix's official website.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.