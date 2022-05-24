SteelSeries launches the new Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset series to provide a premium experience that is unmatched by the competition

SteelSeries disclosed their newest Arctis Nova Pro series gaming headset that the company claims is "four years in the making." The company set vital goals from the beginning — remove pain points while gaming, requisition the status quo set by the gaming industry, and develop the best auditory experience for the player. The company uses inspiration from great audiophile listening rooms that produce a level of sound that allows for complete control of the audio.

Arctis Nova Pro series gaming headsets use Danish design and audiophile listening room theories to unleash the ultimate audio gaming experience

SteelSeries created the new Arctis Nova Pro from scratch. The Danish design that goes into the Arctis Nova Pro series can be characterized as minimal and clean while still looking stunning but highly functional at the same time. The company uses a combination of AI-powered voice clarity, high-fidelity audio, and the absolute best comfort for all-day use.

Arctis Nova Pro gaming headsets can quickly jump from one gaming platform to another while using the Sonar Audio Software Suite to bring "the first pro-grade parametric EQ for gamers." With SteelSeries software suite powering the audio on their newest gaming headset series, players can have uncompromised control of their sound during gameplay, discussing strategies in team chat, or hear clearly under the most crucial times during a match. Each frequency can be tweaked so that essential sounds to each gamer shine.

Players can now lose themselves in the gaming experience with 360° Spatial Audio, hearing the slightest movements in any game and allowing the gamer to stay ahead of the competition with the most premium audio experience available.

There are defining moments in every industry, and this is one of those landmark days. Today we usher in a new era of gaming audio with the launch of the Arctis Nova Pro series and the Sonar Audio Software Suite. We are truly excited to empower gamers, provide them with a competitive edge, and have them experience pure Hi-Fidelity acoustics in gaming. — Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries

The Multi-System Connect hub permits USB switching between numerous devices simultaneously. Gamers can seamlessly switch between several platforms, such as a PC, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or mobile device, with a button and without swapping cables.

The latest AI-POWERED Noise Cancelling Microphone offers players crisp, clear communication, while the Sonar Audio Suite mutes background noises from keyboards, computer fans, etc. The ClearCast Gen2 mic presents players with an advantage through a bidirectional microphone design that is also used by Formula 1 pit crews for unbelievably clear, realistic sound with immaculate noise cancellation.

The new ComfortMAX System is developed to adapt to any size or shape of players' heads, offering up to four adjustable points. The system contains height-adjustable, rotating ear cups, an adjustable tension band, pivoting hangers, and a premium PVD-coated steel band that ensures long-term durability.

For wireless users, gamers can expect:

⦁ Infinity Power System – Gaming, unchained. The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset provides unlimited battery life and always keeps players in action with a dual-battery system. Gamers can charge the second battery while the first battery is in play.

⦁ Simultaneous Game & Mobile Audio – Play and communicate with Quantum 2.0 Wireless. Gamers can mix two audio connections simultaneously, engaging with friends over the phone while gaming on a PC or console. The robust 2.4GHz wireless is perfect for earning that in-game hot streak while using Bluetooth for calls, Discord, music, or podcasts.

⦁ Active Noise Cancellation – Completely transported to another world like never before as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for gaming reduces unnecessary distractions. The advanced 4-mic hybrid system removes outside sounds, while mics inside the earcups balance the audio for optimal clarity. For taking in the surroundings, Transparency Mode is just a button press away with adjustable hear-through levels to suit each situation.

⦁ Wireless Base Station – Total control at the player's fingertips. The Wireless Base Station acts as a command center across platforms and features adjustments for EQ, input device, volume, ChatMix, and much more on the fly, while never having to leave the game. The device remembers personal settings, and a multi-function OLED display keeps users informed of battery life and other functions.

And, for wired users, Arctis Nova Pro users can expect

⦁ GameDAC Gen2 – Adding to the ability to control and enhance the supercharged sound, the Arctis Pro introduces GameDAC Gen2 to complete the 'Almighty Audio' experience with Hi-Res Audio Certification and a built-in amplifier. A new ESS Sabre Quad-DAC boosts the game audio with a 78% purer signal, bringing ultra-low levels of noise and distortion. The Arctis Nova Pro elevates the audio resolution to a sublime 96KHz/24-Bit, standing above the competition with 50x more detailed sound. The GameDAC Gen2 also acts as a command center across platforms. Gamers can easily set up the perfect audio, for a console or PC, by using the multi-function OLED display, which stores personal settings. Adjust the EQ, input device, volume, ChatMix, and more with a touch of the finger.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro series of headsets start as low as $249.99 and are compatible with most consoles and PC systems. You can find out more information on the SteelSeries website and find the download for the Sonar Audio Suite by SteelSeries.