Intel Arc Alchemist “Fine Wine” GPU Drivers Reportedly On The Way, Major Performance Boost In Games

Intel is reportedly working on a major GPU update that will boost the performance of Arc Alchemist GPUs in the upcoming drivers.

Intel insider information states that the company will see a significant update to its graphics card drivers, especially in older game titles using DirectX9

PC Games Hardware had focused heavily on Intel's Arc graphics card driver status over the last few months, especially with Intel running into several issues during the launch regarding software for the Arc GPUs. However, there appears to be a significantly important driver update from Intel that increased the overall performance in games utilizing the DirectX9 API. This was a discussion point by the company as they had reported that the optimizations for older titles would take much longer than games that use DirectX12 API and the open-source Vulkan API.

Since Intel ran into issues towards the initial run of the Arc GPUs, sales were stagnant compared to NVIDIA and AMD. This was mainly due to the latter two companies having more experience in the graphics card industry than Intel, which just started over the last year and a half. PC Games Hardware has heard from "well-informed sources," which are unknown if they are directly from Intel or some other organization, that there will soon be a significant update to the graphics driver from the company. Still, as far as the release date, nothing has been revealed.

[…] as we have heard from well-informed circles, Intel is currently preparing a major driver update that is intended to increase performance across the board – apparently one of the undoubtedly existing brakes has been identified and eliminated. — PC Games Hardware, Raphael Voetter (translation)

Below is the current list of games collected by PC Games Hardware, complete with API compatibility, notes on the performance of each game, and if there is raytracing involved.

Halo Infinite was the most affected by incompatibility, showing "severe streaming/texture/LOD issues." A few other titles have minor to medium-level issues, but this game compatibility list is encouraging for only a handful.

If it is true that Intel will receive a massive update to open more compatibility with older titles using DirectX9 and DirectX11/12, then Intel would stand better against the two major GPU powerhouses (AMD and NVIDIA) and could potentially outperform them in the future.

News Sources: PC Games Hardware, VideoCardz