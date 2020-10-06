SteelSeries Announces Next-Gen Arctis 7P and Arctis 7X Headsets for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

SteelSeries has announced its reimagined Arctis 7P and Arctis 7X headsets, designed for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Both headsets are specifically designed for the upcoming next-gen consoles and use the best existing components of the current Arctis 7 headset. In addition, the new line adds the wireless USB-C dongle from last year’s Arctis 1 Wireless headset, which was very well received in our review from last year.

“The start of a new console generation is one of the most anticipated events for gamers everywhere,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. “While this new generation of consoles will continue to push the boundaries of resolution, visual fidelity and console frame rates, we are committed to bringing a new audio experience to gamers, worthy of a new generation. We believe that the new Arctis 7X and Arctis 7P will be, hands down, the favorite wireless gaming headsets among console gamers for this new generation of consoles.”

Aside from being compatible with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the new Arctis 7P and 7X are also compatible with current-gen consoles, PC, Android, and the Nintendo Switch. We’ve included the product films for the freshly-announced 7-series down below alongside some key features.

Steelseries Artics 7P and Arctis 7X Key Features Designed for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and also compatible with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Android, and the Nintendo Switch

Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio designed for ultra-low latency gaming

Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone

Hear stunning detail in all next-gen games with award-winning sound

24-hour battery life outlasts your longest gaming sessions

Both the PS5 Arctis 7P and Xbox Series X|S Arctis 7X are available now for $149.99. Interesting to note is that the Arctis 7P comes in the same colors as the PS5 – white and blue, but is available in black through the SteelSeries store (web exclusive).