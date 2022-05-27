Steam Deck SteamOS 3.2 Update Brings on the Fly in-Game Screen Refresh Rate Adjustment and More

A new Steam Deck SteamOS update has gone live today, introducing plenty of improvements to the handheld console by Valve.

Update 3.2 brings the option to adjust in-game screen refresh rate on the fly. The default value is set to 60hz, but it is possible to slide it down to 40hz.

This N64 Portal Demake Running on Real Hardware is Looking Promising

Players now have the option to adjust the in-game screen refresh rate on the fly. The default is 60Hz (which can be frame-limited to 60, 30, and 15fps), but you can now slide it down to 40Hz (with frame limits at 40, 20, and 10fps). Or any number (integer) between those two settings. This feature is great for finding that perfect balance between framerate, game quality, and battery life. Pro-tip, we have found that 40Hz tends to be a sweet spot for responsiveness, consistency, and smoothness. And of course, you can save this setting on a per-game basis.

The new Steam Deck SteamOS update also introduces a new OS-controlled fan curve which will make the console quieter in low usage scenarios.

The team has been hard at work on Steam Deck's fan behavior, and this update has an all-new OS-controlled fan curve. This means that overall it's smarter, more responsive to what's happening on and inside Steam Deck, and quieter - especially in low usage situations. This has been tested extensively, and we're continuing to work on improvements - so please let us know what you think. If you prefer the way the fan used to work, you can always switch back to the old (BIOS-controlled) fan behavior in System > Settings.

The Steam Deck SteamOS 3.2 update is accompanied by a new Steam Client update that makes Remote Play Together completely functional on Steam Deck.

This feature isn't actually part of the SteamOS 3.2 update (it's a Steam Client update), but it's still a big deal, and is also something that we shipped today. Remote Play Together (the feature that allows a friend to join your game remotely as if they are sitting on a couch next to you) is now completely functional on Steam Deck. This includes both hosting and joining Remote Play Together sessions. Try out a supported game and open the Quick Access Menu to get started. Details about this, and all the other Steam Client updates can be found here.

More information on the Steam Deck console can be found on its official website.