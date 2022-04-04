Steam Deck Q2 Order Emails Already Going Out as Valve Aims to “Ramp Up” Shipments

Do you have a Q2 2022 estimated delivery date on your Steam Deck pre-order? Well, you might want to check your inbox, because Valve has announced they’ve already sent out their first batch of Q2 order emails. Once an email has been sent, you only have 72 hours to click the link and purchase your Deck, so you definitely don’t want to sleep on this!

Welcome to Q2! We've just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we're ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week! pic.twitter.com/54TAoCQXfd — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) April 4, 2022

We've also updated the Steam Deck product page to clarify what Q2, Q3, and After Q3 mean in terms of months. No reservation windows have been changed or delayed, only some additional info. Log in and visit this page to see your quarterly estimate: https://t.co/AcuGmUPbNN — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) April 4, 2022

As Valve mentions, they’ve also clarified on the Steam Deck site what exactly the various pre-order time periods mean. Q2 is anytime between the beginning of April and the end of June, Q3 runs from the beginning of July to the end of September, and “after Q3” means October 2022 onward. As always, those who reserve their Deck will get it on a first-come, first-shipped basis.

Haven’t been keeping up with the Steam Deck? Wccftech’s Kai Powell found the platform promising, if still early in its evolution in some ways, in his full review…

Steam Deck hits all the marks for a product line in its infancy that only has the potential to grow upwards. As Proton support grows and more titles become Verified over time, I honestly believe that the Steam Deck has the potential of carving out the portable PC market in a way that its predecessors have attempted. This is Valve's chance to break through to the mainstream audience and establish a brand-new hardware line for the company, and it's made a lasting first impression on me. As the compatibility catalog grows in size, I won't have any reservations about throwing a Deck in my carry-on luggage instead of a Nintendo Switch. I'll just have to remember to pack a spare battery or two for those longer flights.

So, is anybody out there expecting to get their Steam Deck sometime in Q2?