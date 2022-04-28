Steam Deck OS 3.2 Beta Patch Introduces OS-Controlled Fan Curve, Screen Refresh Rate Slider and More
A new Steam Deck SteamOS beta patch has gone live, introducing some new features to the gaming system by Valve.
The 3.2 Beta update introduces an OS-controller fan curve to improve the experience in low usage scenarios as well as experimental support for changing in-game screen refresh rate that allows users to choose a refresh rate between 40 and 60 Hz.
You can find the full patch notes for the Steam Deck SteamOS Beta 3.2 patch below.
- Added an OS-controlled fan curve to improve the experience in low usage scenarios, and adjusting how the fan responds to different scenarios and temperatures.
- Fixed an issue where OS fan control would not automatically resume after waking up the device from sleep.
- Added experimental support for changing the in-game screen refresh rate. The refresh rate will automatically be adjusted to the desired option when going in and out of game.
- There is a new slider in the Quick Access Menu > Performance tab that allows you to choose a screen refresh rate between 40-60Hz
- The framerate limit slider values will update accordingly, and will include 1:1, 1:2, 1:4, or uncapped framerate options.
- Fixed an issue with typing the € key using the Steam keyboard
- Added experimental support for bringing up the Steam keyboard automatically in some cases in Desktop mode
More information on the Steam Deck console can be found on its official website. You can also learn more about the system by reading Kai's review.
Across the board, Steam Deck hits all the marks for a product line in its infancy that only has the potential to grow upwards. As Proton support grows and more titles become Verified over time, I honestly believe that the Steam Deck has the potential of carving out the portable PC market in a way that its predecessors have attempted. This is Valve's chance to break through to the mainstream audience and establish a brand new hardware line for the company, and it's made a lasting first impression on me. As the compatibility catalog grows in size, I won't have any reservations about throwing a Steam Deck in my carry-on luggage instead of a Nintendo Switch. I'll just have to remember to pack a spare battery or two for those longer flights.
