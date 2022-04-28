Steam Deck OS 3.2 Beta Patch Introduces OS-Controlled Fan Curve, Screen Refresh Rate Slider and More

A new Steam Deck SteamOS beta patch has gone live, introducing some new features to the gaming system by Valve.

The 3.2 Beta update introduces an OS-controller fan curve to improve the experience in low usage scenarios as well as experimental support for changing in-game screen refresh rate that allows users to choose a refresh rate between 40 and 60 Hz.

You can find the full patch notes for the Steam Deck SteamOS Beta 3.2 patch below.

Added an OS-controlled fan curve to improve the experience in low usage scenarios, and adjusting how the fan responds to different scenarios and temperatures.

Fixed an issue where OS fan control would not automatically resume after waking up the device from sleep.

Added experimental support for changing the in-game screen refresh rate. The refresh rate will automatically be adjusted to the desired option when going in and out of game. There is a new slider in the Quick Access Menu > Performance tab that allows you to choose a screen refresh rate between 40-60Hz The framerate limit slider values will update accordingly, and will include 1:1, 1:2, 1:4, or uncapped framerate options.

Fixed an issue with typing the € key using the Steam keyboard

Added experimental support for bringing up the Steam keyboard automatically in some cases in Desktop mode

