Steam Deck New Video Showcases GPU, TDP and Other OS Level Settings
A new short Steam Deck video has been shared online today, providing a new look at the console's operating system and more.
The new video, which has been shared on Bilibili, showcases some of the console's setting like GPU, TDP, and others. While the console's language is set to Chinese, making it difficult for those who don't speak to language to understand the settings, the video is a very good watch, as it shows how some of the most basic functions of the console will work. You can watch the video by going here.
With the Steam Deck getting closer to release, Valve has been ramping up its Compatibility Program considerably in the past few weeks. A few days ago, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn have both become verified games, meaning that they will run on the console without any issue at launch.
The Steam Deck console will start shipping from February 25th. More information on it can be found on its official website.
Portability meets power
We partnered with AMD to create Steam Deck's custom APU, optimized for handheld gaming. It is a Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse, delivering more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope.
Your Steam Library, anywhere
Once you've logged into Steam Deck, your entire Steam Library shows up, just like any other PC. You'll be able to find your collections and favorites - exactly where you left them.
Control with comfort
The Steam Deck was built for extended play sessions—whether you're using thumbsticks or trackpads—with full-size controls positioned perfectly within your reach. The rear of the device is sculpted to comfortably fit a wide range of hand sizes.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 17.49
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.