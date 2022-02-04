Steam Deck New Video Showcases GPU, TDP and Other OS Level Settings

A new short Steam Deck video has been shared online today, providing a new look at the console's operating system and more.

The new video, which has been shared on Bilibili, showcases some of the console's setting like GPU, TDP, and others. While the console's language is set to Chinese, making it difficult for those who don't speak to language to understand the settings, the video is a very good watch, as it shows how some of the most basic functions of the console will work. You can watch the video by going here.

God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Are Now Steam Deck Verified Games

With the Steam Deck getting closer to release, Valve has been ramping up its Compatibility Program considerably in the past few weeks. A few days ago, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn have both become verified games, meaning that they will run on the console without any issue at launch.

The Steam Deck console will start shipping from February 25th. More information on it can be found on its official website.