Steam Deck New Client Update Improves Offline Mode, Dual Trackpad Features and More

By Francesco De Meo
Steam Deck

A new Steam Deck client update is now live, introducing improvements to Offline Mode, dual trackpad features, and more.

The new update improves Offline Mode so that entering and exiting this mode no longer requires restarting Steam. Additionally, the update introduces support for showing the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch controller equivalent of the Steam button in the footer, a new section for app properties, and more.

General

  • Updated Offline Mode so that entering and exiting this mode no longer requires restarting Steam
  • Added support for showing the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch controller equivalents of the Steam button in the footer
  • Added a new section to App Properties where users can provide Steam Deck Compatibility feedback or change their previous feedback
  • Added callout when a title has developer comments about Steam Deck compatibility to the Store on Steam Deck and on the desktop client
  • Added Steam Input API logo for layouts using the feature in the controller layout browser
  • Fixed collection detail view in the Library so that pressing B will now go back to the All Collections view
  • Fixed Store and Community views sometimes ignoring first button press
  • Fixed a bug in the Library preventing navigation from going back to all collections
  • Installing Chrome now installs the version from the flatpak stable repository

The new Steam Deck client update also introduces a variety of dual trackpad improvements, which you can find detailed in full below.

Keyboard

  • Updated bounds for dual trackpad typing so that users can reach the extents of the keyboard more easily
  • Added dual trackpad typing support for Steam Items, Emoji keyboard, tintable emoji popup, and extended character row popup
  • Increased strength of haptics when moving trackpad pointer over a new key
  • Fixed a bug where a long press on tintable emojis didn't show the popup to select the actual tint colors
  • Fixed a bug where the extended character popup was cut off if the long press was on a key in the top row
  • Fixed a focus bug after making a selection in the extended character row popup
  • Fixed a bug where the Big Picture keyboard and Steam Deck keyboard could both be visible in desktop mode

More information on the Steam Deck can be found on its official website.

