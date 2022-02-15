Steam Deck New Teardown Goes Well Beyond What We’ve Seen, Battery Replacement Looks Tough

The first Steam Deck units will begin shipping in just a bit over a week, and now we have the most in-depth look yet at the insides of Valve’s portable gaming PC. Valve did their own Steam Deck teardown last year, but they didn’t go as deep as they could – thankfully, a new video from iFixit gets into everything. We get an intriguing peek at the game’s triggers, touchpad, heatsink, motherboard and chips, and more.

So, how easy will it be to do common things like swap the system’s SSD or battery? Well, it’s a mixed bag. The SSD looks like a snap, with only one screw to remove. On the other hand, the system’s L-shaped battery appears to be a real pain, as it’s held in tight with a ton of adhesives, and its close proximity to the system’s screen means you’re going to want to avoid using alcohol or any other solvents that might make removing it easier. Overall, iFixit gives the Steam Deck a 7 out of 10 for repairability, so there are up and downsides to the design. Check out their full video, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with the Steam Deck? The system sells in $399, $529, and $649 configurations, with the only difference being the amount of on-board storage. Here are the system’s basic specs:

The Steam Deck offers an AMD Van Gogh APU with 4 cores and 8 threads. The CPU will operate at a base clock speed of 2.4 GHz and will turbo up to 3.5 GHz. As for the GPU, you are getting the AMD RDNA 2 architecture with 8 Compute Units for a total of 512 stream processors which will clock up to 1600 MHz. The CPU will offer 448 GFlops while the GPU will offer 1.6 TFLOPs of FP32 horsepower for a total of over 2 TFLOPs performance, making it faster than the original Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

The first wave of Steam Deck units begin shipping on February 25. From there, more units will ship depending on where you are in the pre-order queue.