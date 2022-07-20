Steam Deck Client Beta Update Introduces New Keyboard For Traditional Chinese, Achievements Page to Overlay and More

A new Steam Deck client beta update has gone live, introducing new features and fixes to the handheld console by Valve.

The new update, which is only available for the Beta and Preview channels, as it includes features that are still being tested, adds Sucheng (Quick) keyboard for Traditional Chinese and an Achievements page to the overlay. A few issues have also been fixed, as detailed in the update notes:

This update is for the Steam Deck Beta and Preview channels, and includes new features that are still being tested. You can opt into this in Settings > System > Steam Update Channel.



Added Sucheng (Quick) keyboard for Traditional Chinese (requires Preview channel)

Added Achievements page to overlay (while in-game press Steam button)

Fixed notification for claiming digital rewards firing endlessly for some customers

Fixed Night Mode automatically kicking in, even if the toggle is set to OFF

Fixed desktop mode keyboard sometimes failing to show or dismiss

The Steam Deck has been officially released earlier this year, but the console's availability is still limited. Valve has recently started increasing Steam Deck production, but it has come at a cost, as some models have reportedly shipped with a PCI express 3.0 x2 SSD instead of a PCI express 3.0 x4 SSD. While read and write speed of a a PCI express 3.0 x2 SSD are half of those of a PCI express 3.0 x4 SSD, Valve has released a statement that confirms gaming performance is not affected by the change.

SSD performance is currently gated by factors not related to PCIe bandwidth. In extremely uncommon cases, differences in read/write speed caps may minimally impact file transfer speeds, but OS performance, loading times, game performance, and game responsiveness are identical between the x2 and x4 drives.

