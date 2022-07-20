Menu
Company

Steam Deck Client Beta Update Introduces New Keyboard For Traditional Chinese, Achievements Page to Overlay and More

Francesco De Meo
Jul 20, 2022
Steam Deck

A new Steam Deck client beta update has gone live, introducing new features and fixes to the handheld console by Valve.

The new update, which is only available for the Beta and Preview channels, as it includes features that are still being tested, adds Sucheng (Quick) keyboard for Traditional Chinese and an Achievements page to the overlay. A few issues have also been fixed, as detailed in the update notes:

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
GPD Collaborates With VALVE To Optimize SteamOS For AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800U CPU

This update is for the Steam Deck Beta and Preview channels, and includes new features that are still being tested. You can opt into this in Settings > System > Steam Update Channel.

  • Added Sucheng (Quick) keyboard for Traditional Chinese (requires Preview channel)
  • Added Achievements page to overlay (while in-game press Steam button)
  • Fixed notification for claiming digital rewards firing endlessly for some customers
  • Fixed Night Mode automatically kicking in, even if the toggle is set to OFF
  • Fixed desktop mode keyboard sometimes failing to show or dismiss

The Steam Deck has been officially released earlier this year, but the console's availability is still limited. Valve has recently started increasing Steam Deck production, but it has come at a cost, as some models have reportedly shipped with a PCI express 3.0 x2 SSD instead of a PCI express 3.0 x4 SSD. While read and write speed of a a PCI express 3.0 x2 SSD are half of those of a PCI express 3.0 x4 SSD, Valve has released a statement that confirms gaming performance is not affected by the change.

SSD performance is currently gated by factors not related to PCIe bandwidth. In extremely uncommon cases, differences in read/write speed caps may minimally impact file transfer speeds, but OS performance, loading times, game performance, and game responsiveness are identical between the x2 and x4 drives.

More information on the Steam Deck can be found on its official website.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order