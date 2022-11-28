Starship Troopers: Extermination is a New Co-op FPS from Squad Dev Offworld Industries

The Starship Troopers franchise has always seemed like the perfect fodder for video games, but any attempts to make one have been less than successful. Well, that may be about to change as Starship Troopers: Extermination has just been announced. Extermination is a 12-player squad-based FPS being developed by Offworld Industries, the Vancouver-based studio behind the popular indie tactical shooter Squad. Here’s a quick teaser trailer for Starship Troopers: Extermination.

You can also check out a few screenshots, which show a fairly high level of visual fidelity, below.

2 of 9

Looks fairly promising! Need to know more about the game? Here’s the Starship Troopers: Extermination official description…

“Starship Troopers: Extermination drops up to 12 players right into the fight against the Bug menace in this co-op first person shooter. Suit up and ship out to a far-off front as a Trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry. It’s up to squads like yours to battle against hundreds of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens and take back fallen colonies for the Federation. The only good Bug is a dead Bug!

No Trooper stands alone. As soon as the dropship hits dirt, your trusty Morita Assault Rifle and fellow Deep Space Vanguard Troopers are all that will keep you alive while exploring the hostile surface of the planet Valaka. Work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend a base, and then escape to the extraction point together.”

Cooperative Gameplay - 12 players can team up in squads of four to defend your base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight

- 12 players can team up in squads of four to defend your base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight Three Playable Classes - Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad.

- Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad. Build Defenses - Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries

- Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries Class Progression System - Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter of the Deep Space Vanguard

- Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter of the Deep Space Vanguard 5 Unique Bug Types - At Early Access launch encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during planetside missions.

- At Early Access launch encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during planetside missions. Escalating Infestation Levels - Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight

- Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight Large-scale Battles - A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war

- A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war Ground War - Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace

- Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace Ping System - Communication is key! The ‘Ping’ system gives players a quick and easy way to callout points of interest, objectives, incoming enemies, and more to teammates

Starship Troopers: Extermination arrives on PC via Steam Early Access sometime in 2023.