Starfield Composer Says the Game Is Huge and Will Give You Another Perspective on Your Whole Being

Starfield was notably missing at both Bethesda's own QuakeCon and Cologne's Gamescom events, so fans have to scrounge up every tidbit of info they can.

Luckily, renowned Israeli-American composer Inon Zur appeared in a lengthy video interview on the YouTube channel Nikhil Hogan Show. Zur has done a lot of critically acclaimed work for videogames, ever since Baldur's Gate II: Throne of Bhaal and all the way down to more recent titles like Fallout 3, Dragon Age: Origins, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, Dragon Age II, Dragon's Dogma, Fallout 76, and of course Starfield itself.

When the interviewer questioned him about the upcoming Bethesda Game Studios title, Zur thoroughly explained why he believes Starfield will be a remarkable game.

Starfield is a deep game, it's a philosophical game. It's a game that will consume a lot of... if you want to play Starfield it'll consume a lot of your being. I believe that after Starfield, you will be a bit of... I wouldn't say changed person, but it will definitely give you another perspective. Maybe a deeper perspective to your whole being.

In terms of size, Starfield is a huge game, at least twice as big as the biggest game Bethesda ever did, really. So it's huge. But it's not only that. The premise of Starfield and the courage to ask questions and try to answer them is actually standing in the core of Starfield. It's more than just another shooter or another RPG game. Starfield really takes a very courageous step into a realm that is more philosophical.

It's not about how it looks, it's not about how the gameplay is, although they're also incredible, but it's not about that. It's about the story and the ability to write your own story within the story that Starfield really is. In your ability to ask questions, seek for their answers, and maybe get them.

Starfield, the first new IP conceived by Bethesda Game Studios in over 25 years, is targeting a launch on PC and Xbox Series S|X at some point in the first half of 2023. You can check out all of the known info in our roundup post.