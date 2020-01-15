Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order New Update Brings Fixes, Unlocks Pre-Order Lightsaber Color and More for All

A new Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order update is launching later today, introducing new content for those who didn't pre-order the game and plenty of fixes.

Gameplay fixes introduced in the update include a fix for bounty hunters getting stuck on Zeffo and a fix for Photomode camera.

Fixes & Improvements We’ve fixed an issue where Bounty Hunters would sometimes get stuck in Zeffo.

Not only was the Photomode camera able to explode rockets, it could interact with trigger volumes within the levels that could potentially break the game. We’ve fixed this to ensure that you can continue playing the game after using Photomode. Unfortunately, this also means that rockets will be unaffected by the camera moving forward.

Other fixes getting added by the new Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order update include a variety of progression fixes.

There was a bug that was causing one of the elevators in the last level to have a tendency of disappearing. It should now be present at all times.

We’ve improved collision on Ilum.

Our language translations have been updated.

There was an issue where some text was overlapping in Photomode for specific screen ratios. That has been fixed.

The Albino Wyyyschokk tactical guide entry wasn’t appearing for all users, this should now be fixed.

We’ve fixed Gorgara having a tendency to disappear at specific times on Dathomir.

The new content added to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for those who did not pre-order the game includes the orange Lightsaber color as well as a BD-1 skin, a Mantis skin and other Lightsaber parts.

Pre-order content has now been unlocked for all players. This content includes: Orange Lightsaber Blade Color

Mygeeto Campaign Lightsaber Hilt

Umbaran Campaign Lightsaber Hilt

Bee-D-1 Skin

Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis Skin

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is a very good action-adventure title that all fans of the franchise can enjoy.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is yet another excellent game developed by Respawn. With its excellent story, charming characters, engaging platforming and combat mechanics, the game is a must-buy for any self-respecting Star Wars fan, despite a lack of innovation which doesn't truly harm the experience as a whole.