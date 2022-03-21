Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 to Be Shown During Star Wars Celebration This May, Grubb Claims; 2022 Release Makes Sense

The upcoming Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 will be shown during the Star Wars Celebration event this May, Jeff Grubb has claimed.

To sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order was officially announced by EA and Respawn back in January of this year, and according to GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb, fans will learn more about the highly-anticipated title during this year’s Star Wars fan gathering in Anaheim, which runs from May 26 through May 29.

The well-known journalist said as much during the most recent GamesBeat Decides episode, in which he also talked about a troubling situation at Ori developer Moon Studios. We’ve included the YouTube broadcast down below.

“We’re [going to] hear about that in May at Star Wars Celebration. It’s when it’s coming so keep an eye out for that because that’s where it’s happening”, Grubb said when asked about the sequel.

Grubb was also asked about Fallen Order 2’s release date, as it was said to be released by the end of this year.

“I can’t remember, I feel like I’ve talked about this before and now I can’t remember what I said. Surely, I think it’s probably not this year, probably early next year. There are so many EA games.”

He added, “Because Dragon Age 4 is 18 months away, Dead Space [Remake] was almost later this year, but then they moved and they confirmed that now that’s early 2013, so Jedi Fallen Order 2 later this year could almost make sense.”

Please note that the information above should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the release date nor the appearance at the Star Wars event have been confirmed in any way just yet.

For now, stay tuned. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about the sequel to 2019’s successful Fallen Order.

What is your take on this matter? Will Fallen Order 2 release this year? Will it be shown during the Star Wars Celebration this May? Hit the comments.