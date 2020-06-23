Star Wars is Something EA Will “Double Down” On, Battlefront Games Sell Over 35 Million

Back in 2013, EA obtained the exclusive rights to publish Star Wars games, and in the years that followed EA seemed to drop the ball with the franchise more often than not. Star Wars Battlefront was rushed to market, Battlefront II was hampered by aggressive monetization, and anticipated projects, like the Uncharted-style adventure from Amy Hennig and Visceral Games, were cancelled. Many called for EA to be stripped of the Star Wars license.

That said, in recent years EA has largely turned things around, bringing players back to Battlefront II via numerous free updates and finally delivering a proper story-driven single-player adventure in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This year’s Star Wars: Squadrons should only build on the publisher’s newfound success with the franchise. Well, apparently this is only the beginning – in recent “fireside chat” with investors, EA CEO Andrew Wilson promised the company will “double down” on Star Wars in the future…

EA: When Players See How Accessible and Immersive Next-Gen Is, There Will Be No Turning Back

We have a tremendous relationship with Disney. We have a tremendous relationship with Lucas. We have a longstanding relationship with them going all the way back to Star Wars The Old Republic that we launched in 2011. We've had success in first-person shooters, in RPGs, in action adventure, in MMORPGs, in mobile, and I believe we're going to have success with Squadrons as well. We're going to double down on that partnership. Disney continues to be very, very committed to the IP and to the canon.

Despite some blowback from fans, EA’s Star Wars games have been very successful – EA’s two Battlefront games have sold over 35 million combined. Meanwhile, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has surpassed the 10 million units sold mark. People like to complain, but, apparently, they also like to buy EA Star Wars games.

Star Wars: Squadrons sets it sights on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 2.