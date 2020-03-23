Star Wars Battlefront 2 Next Major Update Delayed to Mid-April

The next Star Wars Battlefront 2 major update, The Battle on Scarif, has been delayed to next month.

On a new post on the game's subreddit, it has been confirmed that the update will be released in mid-April. The team started working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the adjustment to the new work environment has forced the team to delay the update.

Work continues on the game but the adjustment from the office environment into our homes has caused some knock-on effects to our workflows. We’re currently streamlining these processes and adapting as we move forward. As a result of this we have decided to move the release of the Battle on Scarif Update to Mid-April. This is our new target time-frame but as the situation continues to develop, we will keep you posted on any further timing adjustments.

Additional information on the new content hitting Star Wars Battlefront 2 with the upcoming update has also been revealed.

The next update will see Supremacy arrive for the Age of Rebellion. Headlined by the return to the tropical planet of Scarif, the mode will also feature a number of Age of Rebellion locations. We have some updates for Instant Action, including the addition of the Age of Rebellion as well as a new way to play offline. Both Co-Op and Heroes Vs Villains will be receiving some additional locations and we can confirm that there will be some new hero and villain appearances arriving as well. What fun!

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.