Star Wars: Squadrons CGI Short Puts Viewers in a TIE Fighter, Fortnite Crossover Announced

Star Wars: Squadrons will depict epic space battles from both the Rebel/New Republic and Empire perspectives, and EA has just dropped a new CGI short (made in conjunction with Lucasfilm and ILM) which introduces one of the Empire pilots you’ll be playing as. The short is packed with explosive action, but what really stands out is how sympathetically the Empire pilot Varko Grey is depicted. Sure, there have Star Wars stories that showed the conflict from both sides before, but they usually still made clear that the Rebels are the real good guys. Not so here! Check out the short for yourself, below.

Exciting stuff! Of course, Star Wars: Squadrons will include a full character creator, so your version of Varko Grey won’t necessarily look like the one in the short above. Here’s a bit more detail about what exactly was going on in that short…

The Empire’s retreat after a surprise attack marks yet another stumble in the wake of the second Death Star’s destruction. But for one member of Titan Squadron, the battle is far from over. Squadron Leader Varko Grey finds himself as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield, hunted relentlessly by a renegade New Republic X-wing in this standalone Star Wars: Squadrons story. Made in collaboration by Motive Studios, Lucasfilm, and ILM, "Hunted" is set before the events of Star Wars: Squadrons, introducing you to one of the ace pilots who you'll be fighting alongside in the story to unfold.

Haven’t been keeping up with Star Wars: Squadrons? Here are the game’s key features:

Protect the galaxy - Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

- Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Master legendary starfighters - Take full control of different starfighter classes from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.

- Take full control of different starfighter classes from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights. Stay on target - Compete in intense 5v5 dogfights, unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles, and take off in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation4 and PC with cross-play support.

Star Wars: Squadrons sets it sights on PC (via Steam, Origin, and Epic), Xbox One, and PS4 on October 2. Those who pre-order Squadrons via the Epic Games Store before October 2 will get the Vanguard Squadrons X-wing Glider for free in Fortnite.