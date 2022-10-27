Menu
Company

Star Ocean: The Divine Force PC Gameplay Footage Highlights Minimal Differences From PlayStation 5 Release

Francesco De Meo
Oct 27, 2022, 06:59 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Footage from the PC version of Star Ocean: The Divine Force has been shared online, highlighting the differences with the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

The new footage, shared on YouTube by Rubhen925, features the first 25 minutes of Laeticia's campaign, so there are little to no spoilers. Unfortunately, the footage highlights how the PC version running on an RTX 3090 has minimal differences from the PlayStation 5 version, as it also comes with performance drops in places. While this was expected, given the system requirements, it is still disappointing to see yet another unoptimized PC version.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Review – The Universe Still Has Some Good Stories Left to Tell

Despite the dated visuals and the performance drops, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is a solid JRPG and a return to form for the series, as I highlighted in my review.

Even with some issues here and there, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is undoubtedly a return to form for the series by tri-Ace. The game delivers a solid JRPG experience that both fans of the series and newcomers will enjoy thanks to the best battle system in the series to date, likable characters, and an engaging but a little slow and not particularly surprising story. Some technical issues and by-the-books game design do take something away from the experience, but for those looking for a traditional Japanese role-playing game with plenty of heart, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is the game to get.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. It will launch later today on PC.

[Move and explore freely in three dimensions: everything you see can be explored!]
You can move in three dimensions whilst flying around the largest environment ever.
Whether you’re flying around and exploring rockfaces and roofs of buildings in the city, or leaping off cliffs to seamlessly enter battles, you’ll have more freedom in terms of both adventuring and battling.

[The Fastest and Strongest Action of any in the Series.]
While the game will give you space to play as you please, the scope of its battles has also evolved.
Characters can subdue a large number of enemies with super high-speed movement attacks, special abilities where you can vanish for a brief moment from right in front of your enemies’ eyes, and a skill which could kill in one hit!

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 3090
USD 1,665
Star Ocean: The Divine Force
USD 60
Xbox Series S
USD 299

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order