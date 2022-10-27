Star Ocean: The Divine Force PC Gameplay Footage Highlights Minimal Differences From PlayStation 5 Release

Footage from the PC version of Star Ocean: The Divine Force has been shared online, highlighting the differences with the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

The new footage, shared on YouTube by Rubhen925, features the first 25 minutes of Laeticia's campaign, so there are little to no spoilers. Unfortunately, the footage highlights how the PC version running on an RTX 3090 has minimal differences from the PlayStation 5 version, as it also comes with performance drops in places. While this was expected, given the system requirements, it is still disappointing to see yet another unoptimized PC version.

Despite the dated visuals and the performance drops, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is a solid JRPG and a return to form for the series, as I highlighted in my review.

Even with some issues here and there, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is undoubtedly a return to form for the series by tri-Ace. The game delivers a solid JRPG experience that both fans of the series and newcomers will enjoy thanks to the best battle system in the series to date, likable characters, and an engaging but a little slow and not particularly surprising story. Some technical issues and by-the-books game design do take something away from the experience, but for those looking for a traditional Japanese role-playing game with plenty of heart, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is the game to get.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. It will launch later today on PC.

[Move and explore freely in three dimensions: everything you see can be explored!]

You can move in three dimensions whilst flying around the largest environment ever.

Whether you’re flying around and exploring rockfaces and roofs of buildings in the city, or leaping off cliffs to seamlessly enter battles, you’ll have more freedom in terms of both adventuring and battling.

[The Fastest and Strongest Action of any in the Series.]

While the game will give you space to play as you please, the scope of its battles has also evolved.

Characters can subdue a large number of enemies with super high-speed movement attacks, special abilities where you can vanish for a brief moment from right in front of your enemies’ eyes, and a skill which could kill in one hit!