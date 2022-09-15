Menu
Company

Star Ocean: The Divine Force New Gameplay Footage Showcases Exploration Mechanics, Fluid Combat

Francesco De Meo
Sep 15, 2022, 05:10 AM EDT
Star Ocean: The Divine Force

New Star Ocean: The Divine Force gameplay footage has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming RPG by tri-Ace and Square Enix.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Famitsu, showcases story sequences as well as exploration mechanics and combat. While the game's visuals still leave something to be desired, exploration and combat are looking great, so it is safe to say at this point that the new entry in the series will be a far cry from the previous game, Integrity and Faithlessness.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Forspoken Gets New Tokyo Game Show 2022 Trailer

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One on October 27th worldwide.

[Fly Around Areas Freely]
In STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE, characters can freely move in 360° degrees and roam the skies.

[Move and explore freely in three dimensions: everything you see can be explored!]
You can move in three dimensions whilst flying around the largest environment ever.
Whether you’re flying around and exploring rockfaces and roofs of buildings in the city, or leaping off cliffs to seamlessly enter battles, you’ll have more freedom in terms of both adventuring and battling.

[The Fastest and Strongest Action of any in the Series.]
While STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE will give you space to play as you please, the scope of its battles has also evolved.
Characters can subdue a large number of enemies with super high-speed movement attacks, special abilities where you can vanish for a brief moment from right in front of your enemies’ eyes, and a skill which could kill in one hit!

This game will feature a challenging yet thrilling battle experience to enjoy while freely soaring in the skies.

Products mentioned in this post

Star Ocean: The Divine Force
USD 60
Xbox Series S
USD 299
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order