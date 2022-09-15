Star Ocean: The Divine Force New Gameplay Footage Showcases Exploration Mechanics, Fluid Combat

New Star Ocean: The Divine Force gameplay footage has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming RPG by tri-Ace and Square Enix.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Famitsu, showcases story sequences as well as exploration mechanics and combat. While the game's visuals still leave something to be desired, exploration and combat are looking great, so it is safe to say at this point that the new entry in the series will be a far cry from the previous game, Integrity and Faithlessness.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One on October 27th worldwide.

[Fly Around Areas Freely]

In STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE, characters can freely move in 360° degrees and roam the skies.

[Move and explore freely in three dimensions: everything you see can be explored!]

You can move in three dimensions whilst flying around the largest environment ever.

Whether you’re flying around and exploring rockfaces and roofs of buildings in the city, or leaping off cliffs to seamlessly enter battles, you’ll have more freedom in terms of both adventuring and battling.

[The Fastest and Strongest Action of any in the Series.]

While STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE will give you space to play as you please, the scope of its battles has also evolved.

Characters can subdue a large number of enemies with super high-speed movement attacks, special abilities where you can vanish for a brief moment from right in front of your enemies’ eyes, and a skill which could kill in one hit!