Star Ocean: The Divine Force Full Achievements List Confirms New Details

The full list of Star Ocean: The Divine Force Achievements has gone live months ahead of the game's release, confirming some additional details on the next entry in the series by tri-Ace.

The Achievements list, which is available on Exophase, confirms that character-specific endings seen in previous entries in the series will be back. The list also confirms multiple difficulty settings and the return of some of the Star Ocean series' most iconic bosses. Do note that the Achievements list also shows story-related Achievements, so avoid checking it out in full if you don't want any surprises spoiled.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force Releases This October on PC and Consoles

Yesterday, Square Enix and tri-Ace confirmed that Star Ocean: The Divine Force will release worldwide on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles this October. Pre-orders and the Steam Store Page went live shortly after the announcement, but sadly PC system requirements have yet to be confirmed at this time.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on October 27th.