Standard iPhone 13 Outperformed Last Year’s iPhone 12 Pro in DXOMark Camera Test

Last year, Apple brought major camera improvements with the iPhone 12 Pro models. With the iPhone 13 series, Apple introduced the new sensor-shift stabilization on all four models. It was revealed last month that the iPhone 13 Pro camera performed better than the iPhone 12 Pro models. While this is usually the case with every new iPhone model, it is interesting to see that the standard iPhone 13 model outperformed the iPhone 12 Pro from last year in the DXOMark score.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Features a Better Camera Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro From Last Year in DXOMark Testing

According to DXOMark's findings, the iPhone 13 scored a “Photo score of 138,” which is a single point better than the iPhone 12 Pro and a “Video score of 117." In addition to this, the Zoom score was also better reaching 55 points. As mentioned earlier, Apple incorporated the sensor-shift stabilization system on the iPhone 13 series which was only present in the iPhone 12 Pro Max last year. This could potentially be the reason why the latest flagships from Apple scored better than last year's Pro model.

Apple is No Longer Signing iOS 15.0 and iPadOS 15.0 for iPhone and iPad

In the camera department, the iPhone 13 cannot offer a dedicated tele module but comes with several improvements over last year’s generation. The new primary module uses the same size sensor as last year’s top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max and there is now Dual-Pixel autofocus instead of PDAF. Light is channeled through an f/1.6-aperture lens and a sensor-shift stabilization system is keeping things steady. The primary module is accompanied by an ultra-wide camera that features the same tech specs as on the iPhone 12 generation.

Another surprising aspect of the test is that the iPhone 13 mini houses the same camera sensors and technology as the iPhone 13. What this means is that regardless of the model, the camera performance would outperform last year's iPhone 12 Pro. To be precise, DXOMark states that the iPhone 13's camera performed better with enhanced colors and white balance, pleasant skin tones in brighter conditions. The camera is fast, accurate with repeated autofocus. The same is the case with videos.

However, there are certain aspects that need improvement as well. For instance, the lack of a telephoto lens limits detail when using zoom from medium to long-range. In addition, DXOMark also highlights that the videos coming from the iPhone 13 features noise in low light with a challenging dynamic range in high contrast scenes. Nonetheless, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini rests in the tenth position of global smartphone ranking. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also rests in the same position.

Take note that each camera quality is different for each individual and it all boils down to preferences. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your preferences with us in the comments section below.