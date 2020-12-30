STALKER 2 In-Engine Gameplay Teaser Shows Off a Gorgeous and Dynamic World

The wait for STALKER 2 has been a (very, very) long one, but GSC Game World has just dropped a new crumb to tide hungry fans over. The new STALKER 2 teaser trailer doesn’t seem to be real gameplay, but it was created using Unreal Engine 4 and is designed to give people a notion of how the game will actually look and feel once we do get actual gameplay. Here’s how GSC themselves describe the teaser…

[This gameplay teaser represents] how the game actually feels: fast-paced changes of scenery, ominous landscapes and the ever-present feeling of an inevitable danger accompanied by a barely-distinguishable guitar soundtrack.

But hey, enough preamble, check out the latest STALKER 2 teaser for yourself, below!

Looking promising! I particularly like how dynamic the world seems – the storm, the swaying trees, the flickering fire. Hopefully the final game feels just as alive. For those who haven’t been keeping up, STALKER 2 was originally announced all the way back in 2010, and many feared it was vaporware, before GSC Game World announced the project was resuming development in 2018. Here’s the game’s official description:

The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with STALKER 2. Experience a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a unique, dangerous and ever-changing environment. It promises a lot — the artifacts of unbelievable value can be yours if you dare to claim them. The price you may pay, on the other hand, is no less than your own life. One of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants and anomalies, is yours to explore. All the choices across the way not only define your own epic story, but influence the future itself. Be mindful about what you see, do and plan, as you will have to find your way through the Zone or be forever lost to it.

STALKER 2 is slated to launch sometime in 2021 on PC and Xbox Series X.