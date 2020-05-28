Stadia Pro Adding 6 “Free” Games in June, Including The Elder Scrolls Online and Superhot

Google has revealed the new “free” games coming to Stadia Pro in June, and it’s set to be the biggest month for subscribers yet. While Google has typically released two or three games for Stadia Pro most months, they’ll be release a whopping six this month, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Little Nightmares, and Superhot. The following five games are dropping on June 1:

Serious Sam 4 Launches This Summer on PC and Stadia, but Not on Xbox One or PS4

Get Packed - This zany cooperative/competitive game challenges you and your friends in a race to avoid wacky hazards as you struggle to relocate furniture and possessions in the face of overwhelming odds.

- This zany cooperative/competitive game challenges you and your friends in a race to avoid wacky hazards as you struggle to relocate furniture and possessions in the face of overwhelming odds. Little Nightmares - Dive into an extraordinary atmospheric adventure with Little Nightmares. Face the darkness and overcome insidious challenges in this spellbinding story.

- Dive into an extraordinary atmospheric adventure with Little Nightmares. Face the darkness and overcome insidious challenges in this spellbinding story. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - It’s Morphin’ Time! Take control of iconic heroes, harness your special skills, and beat down Goldar in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.

- It’s Morphin’ Time! Take control of iconic heroes, harness your special skills, and beat down Goldar in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. Superhot - In this inventive and surprising take on the first person shooter, time only moves when you do. Freeze and plot your moves, then roll out your attacks with fluid precision in this stylish and challenging blend of fast reflexes and puzzle solving.

- In this inventive and surprising take on the first person shooter, time only moves when you do. Freeze and plot your moves, then roll out your attacks with fluid precision in this stylish and challenging blend of fast reflexes and puzzle solving. Panzer Dragoon: Remake – Celebrate the triumphant return of one of gaming’s great shooter classics. Pilot your dragon across strange and beautiful vistas, overcoming cunning enemies in this action spectacular.

Meanwhile, one more big game will arrive on Stadia Pro on June 16…

The Elder Scrolls Online - One of the most beloved and deep multiplayer RPGs of all time will be ready to play instantly across your laptops, desktops, compatible phones and tablets, and TVs with Chromecast Ultra. The Elder Scrolls Online on Stadia also features the Morrowind Chapter as free content.

For those unfamiliar with how it works, Google Stadia isn’t a traditional subscription service – in addition to paying for Stadia, you still have to pay full price for new games. That said, if you sign up for Stadia Pro you do get access to a small rotating selection of games at no additional price. Google is currently offering two months of Stadia Pro access for free to new subscribers – after that, Stadia Pro is $10 a month.

What do you think? Any interest in trying out Stadia? I could see a few people taking the plunge in order to play The Elder Scrolls Online.