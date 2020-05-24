SSEOZI Your Professional SEO & Web Analyzer Tools with Lifetime Access Is Up For A Massive Discount – Avail Now
Building SEO isn’t easy. You often need to pay a lot of bucks to experts in order to create a strong web presence. However, we are going to help you save money. Wccftech is offering you a limited time discount offer on the SSEOZI Your Professional SEO & Web Analyzer Tools with Lifetime Access. The offer will expire in less than a week, so you should avail it as soon as possible. This deal will help you get the top spot on Google Search and you will not regret investing in it.
SSEOZI Your Professional SEO & Web Analyzer Tools Lifetime Access Features
It doesn’t matter whether you are a beginner or an expert, this deal will help you become a total pro. This set of tools is going to help you analyze your website, identify competitors, fix SEO issues and much more. Here are highlights of what the SSEOZI Your Professional SEO & Web Analyzer Tools with Lifetime Access has in store for you:
- Find your current rank on Google & Bing for all of your keywords
- Displays the top search queries that lead visitors to your website, as well as the estimated monthly search volume, CPC, & percentage of your total searches for each query
- Scrapes Alexa to find your current global rank
- Uses Google to find your competitors for a specific keyword
- Displays the estimated monthly search volume, CPC, & market value for unlimited keywords
- Finds the most common words or phrases on your webpage
- Calculates the total number of pages that Google & Bing have indexed for your site
- Runs a speed test on your website & provides a score, along w/ PageSpeed recommendations from Google
System Requirements
- Any web browser
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: 1
- Access options: desktop and mobile
- Updates included
Original Price SSEOZI Your Professional SEO & Web Analyzer Tools with Lifetime Access: $49
Wccftech Discount Price SSEOZI Your Professional SEO & Web Analyzer Tools with Lifetime Access: $25
