Splinter Cell Is Coming Back for Sure, Says Sam Fisher Italian Dubber

The lack of a new Splinter Cell game throughout the entire PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation has led fans of Sam Fisher and his stealth adventures to be ravenous about any leak or rumor regarding a possible comeback.

They'll be happy to learn that speaking to Italian website Multiplayer.it as part of the UltraPop Festival, historic Sam Fisher dubber Luca Ward has pretty much confirmed that a new Splinter Cell installment is indeed in the works.

There's this Splinter Cell comeback that should take place for a final adventure, though I'm not sure about this part, and they haven't yet figured out if it's going to be in 2021. It was supposed to be in 2020, then COVID-19 happened and several big projects got stuck in 2020, while others moved forward such as Cyberpunk 2077, which I'm almost done working on. Anyway, I'm sure Splinter Cell is returning, that's a fact.

As some of you might remember, last year The Information posted a rumor about new Splinter Cell and Assassin's Creed games in development exclusively for the Oculus VR platforms. We haven't heard anything more about these rumored projects, but there's a chance this new franchise entry mentioned by Luca Ward could be a Virtual Reality exclusive.

If that's actually the case, it is highly likely to be a first-person only game, which would be a huge departure from the third-person view that has so far always distinguished previous Splinter Cell titles. Still, that doesn't mean it couldn't be an interesting and possibly even innovative take on stealth game design.

Ubisoft recently had its Forward showcase event. However, it was far lighter than the usual Ubisoft E3 conferences, and the company has since confirmed there'll be another event later this year with 'a lot more to come'. If the new Sam Fisher adventure is indeed coming in 2021, we expect it to be announced there.