Splatoon 3 “Chill Season” Update Adds X Battles, Big Run Mode, New Maps, and More

Winter is just around the corner (sorry to remind you) and Splatoon 3 is gearing up for its first major post-launch update, “Chill Season 2022.” This looks to be a big one, as it adds competitive X Battles for top-tier players, Big Run Mode, a new Salmon Run variant that takes place on regular multiplayer maps. Speaking of maps, two more, Brinewater Springs and Flounder Heights, are on the way, along with plenty of new cosmetics to collect. You can check out a trailer for Splatoon 3 Chill Season update, below.

Seems like Nintendo is serving up a pretty nice collection of stuff -- new content for Salmon Run is particularly appreciated. Here’s a bit more information about the Chill Season update…

“Big Run is coming! This new game event brings a twist to the co-op survival action of the Salmon Run game mode. The first Big Run will take place when the Salmonids invade the Wahoo World stage later this year. Stay Spla-tuned for more details about how this event will change Splatsville and how to participate.

X Battles require players to reach an elite rank in Anarchy Battles and risk X Power to challenge their way up the leaderboards. X Battles will debut on Dec. 1, along with three new weapons (a new Roller, Charger and Shooter) and 10 returning weapons from previous Splatoon games, including some with modified sets!

There are also a couple of fun additional stages being added. The new Brinewater Springs makes its “fresh” first appearance, and many sea-soned players will remember Flounder Heights from the first Splatoon game. Plus, fashionable Inklings and Octolings know that a new season means a whole new catalog. There will be new gear and items in the shops, as well!”

Splatoon 3 can be played on Nintendo Switch. The Chill Season update drops on December 1.