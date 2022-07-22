Menu
Company

SpaceX’s Rocket For NASA Astronauts Crashes Into Bridge

Ramish Zafar
Jul 22, 2022
SpaceX Crew Dragon splashdown
The SpaceX Crew Dragon with its four main parachutes deployed prior to splashdown upon its return in November last year. One of tehe four parachutes took longer to deploy, with spacecraft speed remaining nominal during this time. Image: NASA

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

A SpaceX rocket that was on its way to the company's facilities in Hawthorne California met an accident when its trailer truck tried to pass under a bridge with low ground clearance. The company's Falcon 9 rocket is used by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the agency's crew and cargo missions to the International Space Station (ISS), and the rocket in question was intended to fly NASA astronauts to the orbiting space laboratory as part of the agency's Crew-5 mission. NASA confirmed the accident in a blog post but refrained from providing any details, which then made their way on the social media platform Twitter.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Crashes Into Bridge Due To Purported Driver Error

SpaceX's operational roadmap sees the company build its engines and its rockets in its Hawthorne facilities and then send them over the McGregor, Texas for testing on stands. Once the testing is finished, the rockets are shipped back to their origin or other areas depending on their use.

Related StoryRamish Zafar
SpaceX Asks FCC To Extend 394 Feet Tall Mars Rocket Testing Timeline By Six Months From September

This time around, the Falcon 9 rocket was on its way from McGregor to Hawthorne when it met with an unfortunate accident. According to a NASASpaceflight journalist on Twitter, the rocket struck a bridge on the highway in Texas during its transit. SpaceX's rockets are limited by their width due to transportation constraints, and a major reason that the company is testing the newer Starship in Texas is the fact that it can easily ship the equipment from its manufacturing and testing facilities to the launch pad.

The Falcon 9 is limited due to these transportation constraints, with SpaceX able to make it only 12 feet wide in order to meet highway guidelines. However, based on today's information, it appears that a bridge with low ground clearance resulted in some parts of the rocket being damaged.

SPACEX-NASA-CREW-DRAGON
The SpaceX Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 rolling out to the launch pad in August 2021. The rocket and its spacecraft are currently vertical at the Launch Complex 39A in NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Image: SpaceX

In a subsequent blog post, NASA confirmed that the rocket that crashed with the bridge was indeed intended for its Crew 5 mission. The previous NASA mission, Crew 4, took to the skies in April this year, making it the first astronaut mission for 2022. Should the Crew Dragon vehicle that flew the astronauts complete its full duration at the ISS, then its likely return will be in October.

Crew 5 will succeed Crew 4 and in the blog post, NASA shared that the damage was limited to the segment of the rocket between its booster and the spacecraft. It also outlined that SpaceX and NASA have inspected the vehicle to ensure that other areas remain unaffected.

According to NASA:

SpaceX is removing and replacing the rocket’s interstage and some onboard instrumentation after the hardware was damaged during transport from SpaceX’s production factory in Hawthorne, California, to the company’s McGregor test facility in Texas for stage testing. SpaceX teams completed – and NASA teams reviewed – load, shock, and structural analyses, coupled with detailed and X-ray inspections, to verify the damage was isolated to the interstage and ensure the integrity of the rest of the booster.

After all replacement hardware is installed, the booster will undergo stage testing and be further assessed prior to acceptance and certification for flight.

The Falcon 9 and the Crew Dragon will fly to the ISS with the Crew 5 crew in late September at the earliest and on board will be a Russian cosmonaut for the first time since the Dragon took astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the station in 2020.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order