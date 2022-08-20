Menu
Company

SpaceX Will Double Its Rocket Launches From California As Goes On Hiring Spree!

Ramish Zafar
Aug 20, 2022
SPACEX-FALCON-9-LAND-LANDING-2017
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lands on land in 2017. Image: SpaceX

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

SpaceX is planning to significantly scale up its launch cadence from the U.S. West Coast even as it has launched the highest number of Falcon 9 missions in its history this year. This bit of information comes courtesy of SpaceX's manager for Falcon 9 operations soliciting new employees for the company's launch facilities on the West Coast. SpaceX launches its missions from three sites, with two of these in Florida and one in California. The job offers are for the West Coast facilities, for the company's launch and landing pads in the Vandenberg Space Force base, and they have been put up to increase SpaceX's launch team to allow it to double the number of rockets launched from Vandenberg.

SpaceX Puts Up Job Openings For Rocket Test, Integration & Refurbishment Technicians In California

Over the course of this year, SpaceX has launched 37 Falcon 9 missions, with the bulk of them having lifted off from Florida. Out of the 37, 12 were from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, 17 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and eight from the Vandenberg Space Force Base. This places the company on track to meet its self-set goal of one launch per week on average this year, and even though 2022 has not ended, SpaceX has already beaten its launch cadence for 2021 which saw the company fly the Falcon 9 rocket 31 times.

Related StoryRamish Zafar
SpaceX Starship Wins Satellite Launch Contract For 2024 To Place Spacecraft At 36,000 Km

Additionally, so far, SpaceX has launched more non-Starlink missions, which is in contrast to 2021 when the bulk of its launch cadence was for its own internet satellite constellation. Zooming in on Vandenberg reveals that five of the eight launches from West Cost were for Starlink, with the other three belonging to the United States National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and a German military reconnaissance satellite.

SPACEX-VANDENBERG-HIRING
A hiring poster for technicians for the Vandenberg Space Force Base was put out by SpaceX's Manager of Falcon 9 Operations Mr. Steven Cameron last week. Image: Steven Cameron/LinkedIn

However, despite its strongest launch cadence to date, SpaceX seems to have more in the making. According to a hiring advertisement put out by the company's manager of Falcon 9 operations Mr. Steven Cameron on LinkedIn last week. SpaceX plans to more than double the missions that it has launched from Vandenberg.

This is despite the fact that this year's aggressive cadence has resulted in SpaceX almost tripling the number of missions from California, as it launched three missions from the facility last year and plans to launch seven more this year. So it's safe to say that the manager is in all likelihood referring to next year as well in his post, even though seven more missions in 2022 from Vandenberg will double the number launched from the base in 2022.

Vandenberg is also a launch site that has seen rare land landings of the Falcon 9. After liftoff and separating from the second stage, the first stage booster generally lands on one of SpaceX's autonomous drone ships in the ocean. This is due to the fact that maneuvering the rocket for a return consumes fuel, and a land landing is determined by the mission profile itself and whether the Falcon 9 has sufficient fuel remaining to fly itself back to land after stage separation.

SpaceX's next launch will be from Vandenberg as well, as the company will launch yet another batch of Starlink satellites. However, while the company has already started to build launch facilities for its Starship next-generation rocket at the KSC, whether Vandenberg will also launch SpaceX's largest rocket to date is uncertain. All of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy flights have also lifted off from the KSC, and once Starship is operational, SpaceX will retire the Falcon 9 rocket from service.

Here's a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landing on land in California:

Related StoryRamish Zafar
SpaceX’s Rocket Blows Smoke Rings At 1,464 Km/h In Rare & Breathtaking Visuals!

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order