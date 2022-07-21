Menu
Company

SpaceX Asks FCC To Extend 394 Feet Tall Mars Rocket Testing Timeline By Six Months From September

Ramish Zafar
Jul 21, 2022
SpaceX chief Elon Musk in 2017. Image: Mike Blake/Reuters

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

In a filing made with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this week, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) requested the body to extend its special temporary authority for testing the Starship launch vehicle platform beyond August. SpaceX's Starship is the company's next generation rocket that will replace the existing Falcon 9 lineup and carry payloads to a variety of destinations such as low Earth orbit (LEO), the Moon and Mars. SpaceX is developing Starship in its facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, and the company is currently on track to conduct a highly crucial orbital test launch of the 394 feet tall rocket almost built entirely out of stainless steel.

SpaceX Files Application With FCC For Starship Testing Starting From September 2022 To March 2023

The application is not the first time that SpaceX has asked the FCC's permission to broadcast and receive with certain radio frequencies to test both the upper and lower stage of Starship. The rocket is made of two parts, with its lower (or first) stage powered by 33 engines and responsible for generating the bulk of the thrust required to lift it to orbit. The lower (or second) stage is the Starship spacecraft which will carry both payloads and crew once it is certified and operational.

Related StoryRamish Zafar
Starlink Dish Lets Us Save Fuel Says Aircraft Maker As Part Of Big Announcement

SpaceX's previous application was filed in January and the FCC was prompt to act on it as it granted it in less than three weeks. The brief narrative of the application read as:

This STA extends the information in previous grant 1847-EX-ST-2021 and is necessary to authorize Starship test vehicle communications from the launch pad at Boca Chica TX, and the experimental recovery operation following the Starship test vehicle demo launch. Trajectory data will be provided directly to NTIA, USAF, and NASA. Launch licensing authority is FAA Office of Commercial Space Transportation.

SPACEX-ROCKET-ENGINE-IGNITORS-STARSHIP-JUNE-2022
The Raptor 2 engines on Starship Booster 7 are visible as SpaceX tested their ignitors last month. Image: BocaChicaGal/NASASpaceflight

The latest filing follows this narrative only replacing the filing number in the first sentence with the January filing. Supplementary documents confirm that SpaceX will test both the Super Heavy booster and Starship, with a 700 kilometer radius and a maximum altitude of 72 miles.

Additionally, SpaceX also lays down the timeline of the request from September start to March 2023 end, for a period of six months. The previous filing is still active, and the company can still test Starship in August, but recent mishaps with the booster might result in a September test.

The booster gave onlookers a major scare just last week when a small but crucial test resulted in an accidental fireball lighting up the base of the rocket. The cause of the accident was a fuel rich air mixture according to SpaceX chief Mr. Elon Musk, and it took place as the company started testing its rocket engines' fuel and propellant pumps. These pumps have to start at predetermined time levels, and their timing is crucial for the rocket's smooth performance.

Footage from Texas has confirmed that SpaceX has transported the booster back to its inspection facilities, and the company is busy removing the engines for inspection. Initial footage of some of the engines shows little to no sign of damage, a positive development that could result in the rocket making its way back to the launch pad within weeks.

SpaceX also performed the same pump test for its Starship upper stage spacecraft after the booster accident, and this test saw massive clouds of vapor being vented into the environment - a clear signal of the test performing smoothly and without fault. This entails that the prior accident was not due to a design fault, and once the booster is back on the pad, SpaceX might just conduct a crucial static fire test to kick off the orbital test campaign

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order