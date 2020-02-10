Space Channel 5 to Bust Out Some Brand New Moves on PSVR This Month

The classic Sega rhythm series Space Channel 5 makes its return this month, but you’ll need a Playstation VR headset to play. Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash is being developed by Grounding Inc., a studio founded by several former Sega employees who worked on the original Space Channel games, and it mostly looks to deliver the Ulala-hip-shaking goodness you’d expect, just in VR. You can check out a Kinda Funky News Flash trailer, below.

As I said, seems to be about what you’d expect, although Ulala’s new voice is slightly off-putting. Here’s a bit more detail about Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash:

Members of the original development team have returned to usher Space Channel 5 into a new decade. Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! is set in “Space Channel 5,” the premiere space TV station of the 25th Century. For the first time, the player will physically join senior reporter Ulala as a rookie, by dancing, posing, and grooving while holding PlayStation Move motion controllers. Returning cast members join brand new characters in new stages and music for a groovin’ good time. The English voice cast includes Cherami Leigh taking over the lead role as Ulala, and Tom Clarke-Hill returning to reprise his role as Jaguar. Other cast members include Cassandra Lee Morris as newcomer Kell and Greg Chun as the being terrorizing the galaxy, Glitter. Included modes: Story Mode: Join Channel 5 as a rookie reporter alongside Ulala

Arcade: Play an introductory mode recommended for VR beginners

Trial Dance: Play 100 dances in a row in this exercise and endurance mode

Viewing: Watch the story again through a third person perspective and multiple camera angles

Friendopedia: View character biographies

Dressing Room: Change Ulala’s outfits as you unlock them through the game

Calories: Track the calories burnt during gameplay

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash hits PSVR on February 25 in North America and February 26 in Europe. The game was originally announced for all major VR headsets, but right now only a PSVR release date has been announced.