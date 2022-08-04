Soul Hackers 2 New Trailer Delivers Drama, Pre-Order and Special Edition Details Revealed

Soul Hackers 2 arrives later this month, and Atlus has released a new trailer for their latest demon-collecting RPG. This one is heavy on drama, with plenty of tense showdowns and discussion of things that I’m sure will make more sense once you actually play the game. Check it out for yourself, below.

Meanwhile, Atlus has also detailed the contents of Soul Hackers 2’s $70 Digital Deluxe and $90 Premium Editions, which include a bonus story arc and additional demons.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the Full Soul Hackers 2Game, Booster Item Pack and Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers

The Premium Edition includes the Full Soul Hackers 2 Game, Booster Item Pack, Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers, Costume & BGM pack, Bonus Demon Pack, and two digital premium exclusives: Ai-ho Demon and Mary’s Maid Frock Outfit

Even if you just grab the standard edition, everyone who pre-orders will get their hands on a Persona-5-themed Phantom Thieves outfit pack.

Haven’t been keeping up with Soul Hackers 2? Here’s the game’s official description…

"Amidst the glimmer of neon lights, technological advancement causes humans to be consumed by commercial convenience. In the shadows, a war between the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society is brewing, Devil Summoners who harness the otherworldly powers of “Demons”. Existing in the secret sea of humanity’s data, a digital hivemind has evolved into sentience: Aion. Observing humankind from afar, Aion calculates that a world-ending disaster is imminent and creates two agents to combat against it: Ringo and Figue. Together, these agents of Aion must investigate and prevent a butterfly effect that will lead to the end of the world."

Investigate the end of the world as Ringo, an agent of Aion tasked with saving humanity.

Explore a supernatural RPG with stylish summoners and dark dangers lurking under the neon lights of a cyberpunk Japan.

Amass demons and unlock fusion combinations to create new, stronger demon allies, using their lethal abilities for incredible assaults on your foes.

Strengthen the bonds with your teammates and dive deeper into their soul, reliving their last adventures and discovering the truth of their stories and yours.

Soul Hackers 2 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on August 26.