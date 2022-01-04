Sony unveils new BRAVIA XR, ushering in a new cognitive processing method to replicate real-world seeing and hearing capabilities
Sony unveiled their new BRAVIA XR televisions, utilizing Cognitive Processor XR technology to replicate human seeing and hearing capabilities. With Sony's newest cognitive intelligence technology, the display will be able to separate images on the screen into various zones, bringing what it feels is the focal point of the picture, and making it more accessible.
Sony uses Cognitive Intelligence in place of AI to produce a more realistic and immersive viewing experience in their new BRAVIA XR line
Cognitive Intelligence (CI) is much different than standard Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. AI only analyzes and detects certain elements on the screen, such as color, details, and screen contrast singularly. CI processors are able to cross-analyze a section of elements at the same time, matching the way the human brain processes images. This allows for each element to be adjusted in real-time, combined together, and then produce a much more realistic and immersive picture—a feat that standard AI cannot accomplish at this given time.
Sony's Cognitive Processor XR is also capable of analyzing the position of sound produced in the audio signal and matching the sound to represent the sound on the screen more precisely. Additionally, the system upconverts any sound to true 3D surround sound, delivering premium realism through an immersive soundscape. The technology learns, analyzes, and understands an enormous amount of data and then intelligently optimizes every single pixel, frame, and scene for a superior lifelike picture and sound— something that Sony has never delivered in previous models.
Sony's goal is to offer viewers the best and most immersive experience – authentically delivering the creator's true intent. Our new BRAVIA CORE technology and the XR lineup takes the industry to the next level with a powerful, cinematic experience, enabled by the world's first TVs with cognitive processors.
— Mike Fasulo, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sony Electronics, Inc.
Key BRAVIA XR Lineup Highlights:
- BRAVIA CORE™: In collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), BRAVIA CORE™ is where entertainment meets technology and was developed to add value and showcase unique Sony experiences. Pre-loaded on all-new BRAVIA XR models, users can enjoy a selection of the latest SPE premium and classic titles and the largest IMAX Enhanced movie collection. BRAVIA CORE is the first in the industry to feature Pure Stream™ technology, achieving near-lossless UHD BD equivalent quality with streaming up to 80 Mbps. Learn more about this collaboration here: https://www.sony.net/bravia-core
- Google TV: This lineup also introduces Google TV, a brand-new entertainment experience that brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. Easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies to a single Watchlist to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search.
- HDMI 2.1 Compatibility: All BRAVIA XR TVs will feature HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and e-ARC, supporting higher resolutions and frame rates ideal for next-generation gaming.
- Sound-from-Picture Reality™: In addition to best-in-class picture quality, the new Cognitive Processor XR also offers incredible sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality™, which aligns the position of the sound with the images on the screen to offer a uniquely lifelike experience.
- Hands-Free Voice Function: With hands-free voice control built into Sony's Google TVs, you can set aside the remote and just use your voice to search for entertainment, get answers, and control the TV and smart home devices. Try saying "Hey Google, turn on the TV" or "Hey Google, what should I watch?"
- Smart Speaker Compatibility: With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, you may cast and control videos from YouTube with Google Nest speakers or change the channel or volume with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.
- Delivering the Creator's Intent: The new models will continue to deliver the creator's intent with Netflix Calibrated Mode, offering studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™, which features IMAX remastered picture and sound, as well as IMAX Enhanced Mode — fully optimized for playback of cinematic content.
Sony's New TV Models and Key Features
MASTER Series Z9J [85" class (84.6" diag.) and 75" class (74.5" diag.) models] 8K LED TV features:
- Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content
- Combined with the precision of a Full-Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro, XR Contrast Booster and XR 8K Upscaling deliver supreme 8K realism with deep blacks and intense brightness
- Latest XR Motion Clarity technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright, and clear with no blur
- X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness
- Acoustic Multi-Audio technology delivers cinematic surround sound and accurate sound positioning, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony
- Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV
- Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience
- X-Anti Reflection minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience
- HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC
- Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound
- Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment
- Minimalist one slate design embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction
- Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions, and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system
- Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS
- Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings
- NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility
- For more information about the Z9J, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/z9j-series
MASTER Series A90J [83" class (82.5" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.) and 55" class (54.6" diag.) models] OLED TV features:
- Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content
- XR OLED Contrast adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while XR Triluminos Pro enables a wider palette to reproduce each color with the subtle differences seen in the real world
- XR Motion Clarity technology controls moving images precisely to minimize blur so that pictures remain true with less loss in brightness during high-speed scenes
- Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV
- Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS
- Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings
- XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures
- HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC
- Improved Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology delivers more accurate sound positioning and cinematic surround sound, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony
- Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound
- Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment
- The two-way stand provides different stand position options, including a hero position to eliminate distractions and a soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system
- Minimalist one slate design with Seamless Edge bezel embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction
- Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience
- NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility
- For more information about the A90J, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/a90j-series
A80J [77" class (76.7" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.) and 55" class (54.6" diag.) models] OLED TV features:
- Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content
- XR OLED Contrast adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while XR Triluminos Pro enables a wider palette to reproduce each color with the subtle differences seen in the real world
- XR Motion Clarity technology controls moving images precisely to minimize blur so that pictures remain true with less loss in brightness during high-speed scenes
- Improved Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology delivers more accurate sound positioning and cinematic surround sound, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony
- Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions, and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system
- Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV
- Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures
- HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC
- Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound
- Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment
- Minimalist one slate design with Metal Flush Surface embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction
- Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience
- Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS
- Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings
- NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility
- For more information about the A80J, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/a80j-series
X95J [85" class (84.6" diag.), 75" class (74.5" diag.) and 65" class (64.5" diag.) models] 4K LED TV features:
- Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content
- Minimalist one slate design with Seamless Edge bezel embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction
- X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness
- Combined with the precision of a Full-Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster deliver supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness
- Latest XR Motion Clarity technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur
- Acoustic Multi-Audio technology delivers cinematic surround sound and accurate sound positioning, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony
- Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound
- X-Anti Reflection minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience
- XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures
- HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)5, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC
- Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment
- Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions, and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system
- Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV
- Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience
- Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS
- Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings
- NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility
- For more information about the X95J, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/x95j-series
X92 [100" class (99.5" diag.) model], X90J [75" class (74.5" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.), 55" class (54.5" diag.) and 50" class (49.5" diag.) models] 4K LED TV features:
- Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content
- Combined with the precision of a Full-Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster deliver supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness
- Latest XR Motion Clarity technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright, and clear with no blur
- XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures
- HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC
- Acoustic Multi-Audio and sound signal processing technology deliver sound that matches perfectly with what's on-screen
- Ambient Optimization technology with a light sensor automatically adjusts picture and sound to viewers' environment
- The minimalist design maximizes the screen and minimizes the bezel, so users stay focused on what's important – the picture
- Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV
- Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™
- Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS
- Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings
- NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility
- For more information about the X90J, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/x90j-series
No specific dates or pricing has yet been released, but Sony states that they will announce those details this spring 2022. To find out additional information about the new Sony television models, visit the BRAVIA XR page, and to see the remainder of Sony's television lines, click here to visit the company's main television page.
