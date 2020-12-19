Sonnet Announces eGPU Breakaway Box 750 and 750ex

Sonnet Technologies has announced two new eGPU card expansion systems; these expansion systems are designed to support even high-end graphics cards and offer widespread compatibility with macOS and Windows 10 support. While desktops primarily have the graphics card installed inside the chassis, for Macs and SFF desktops, this may be a perfect solution. The eGPU Breakaway Box 750 is currently available for $299.99, while the 750ex will be available from late December to early January with a suggested price of $349.99.

The eGPU Breakaway Box 750 and 750ex can support high-end graphics cards, including the Radeon Pro WX 9100

These systems can support full-length, full-height, and double-width GPU cards; this allows for widespread support of both AMD graphics cards and NVIDIA graphics cards. These systems can support AMD's air-cooled cards, including the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64, Radeon Pro WX 8200, and even the Radeon Pro WX 9100. These Breakaway boxes can support non-GPU PCIe cards, ensuring widespread support for various PCIe cards.

These eGPU systems can support up to 375 watts of continuous power with an additional 100 watts of peak power; these systems also feature 8-pin, or 6+2 pin auxiliary power connectors, ensuring high-end cards receive all the power needed! These eGPU Breakaway Boxes utilizes large built-in temperature-controlled fans to keep even the power-hungry graphics cards cool during continuous high workloads. Both of these boxes have a 750-watt power supply installed to ensure that any GPU upgrades will be easily supported.

The eGPU Breakaway Box 750 and 750ex utilize a Thunderbolt 3 interface allowing for 40 GB per second transfer speed; this new interface ensures that the PCIe slot has the full 2,750 MB per second PCIe bandwidth. The Thunderbolt 3 interface is certified to offer support for Mac computers.

The only difference between the eGPU Breakaway Box 750 and 750ex is the additional connectivity provided by the eGPU Breakaway Box 750ex. The 750ex box offers four USB Type-A ports allowing for easier connections and a single RJ45 Ethernet port. Both of these eGPU Breakaway Boxes offer a single USB Type-C port allowing for easy connection to another eGPU Breakaway Box.

These boxes also offer the daisy chain's ability, allowing for up to four eGPU Breakaway Boxes to be connected to a single computer. The eGPU Breakaway Box 750 is currently available for $299.99 on Sonnet Technologies. In contrast, the eGPU Breakaway Box 750ex will be available later this year or early January of 2021 for a higher price of $349.99.